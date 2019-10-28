Nicki Minaj Reveals Harley Quinn Halloween Costume

It’s Halloween time again, which means all sorts of costume parties are being held to elebrate the holiday. In this day an age, any mainstream American cultural event in bound to end up as a trending theme on social media, and celebrities are always ready to soak up that attention. From now until Halloween we’ll be seeing this year’s crop of celebrity costumes filling up our social feeds, and superstar rap artist Nicki Minaj is courting the comic book crowd with a DC movie costume inspired by Margot Robbies Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Check that out, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Behind the scenes w/The JOKER…coming soon 💋🎥🍿 – Happy HalloQueen 🎃” —Nicki Minaj

It’s hard to argue that Minaj doesn’t look good in her Harley Quinn costume – the most that could be said is that if anything it’s a little late coming. Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, and Harley Quinn costumes based on the film were all the rage for about a good year after that. Of course, Margot Robbie is about to swing Harley’s bat again in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, which may be just the kind of reference that Minaj is making with the way this photo is staged.

A look at “Mr. J.” indicates that The Joker is definitely not the alpha here – or perhaps the Clown’s smile is fading because he’s just had his heart broken. Or maybe the model just didn’t have his “game face” on when this BTS photo was taken. Either way, whether intentional or not, Minaj captures the upcoming “Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” subtitle that Birds of Prey is going for. Thanks to the anticipation for that film, and the recent success of Joker, anything related to clown-faced Batman villains is ccurrently hot subject for cosplay everywhere.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the first trailer for Birds of Prey above. As for Nicki Minaj: we’ll have to wait and see what larger purpose this photo shoot serves – although 1.5 million likes in just two hours is a pretty good start.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.