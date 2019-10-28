The Office Halloween Costumes, Ranked

Amongst a plethora of other things, The Office also happens to be noted for its commitment to Halloween-themed episodes. In total, six of the hit NBC show’s nine seasons had a dedicated Halloween show, including five straight seasons from Season Five onwards. Needless to say, the show had its fair share of killer Halloween costumes worn by the workers at Dunder Mifflin Scranton. Since Halloween is just a few days away and all, we wanted to compile some of our favorite costumes. From Kevin’s honorable mention Joker costume from The Dark Knight to Oscar’s “Rational Consumer” suit, we’ve picked ten different suits for the compilation. Keep scrolling to see which Halloween costumes from The Office made our list!

Honorable Mention: Kevin’s Joker from “Employee Transfer”

“Damn it, Creed! I’ve been up since four!” When it comes to Halloween, the thing is — participation is a must. Kevin Malone might not have had the best Joker costume on this list, but we’re giving him an honorable mention nod for putting in the good ol’ college try, getting up before the crack of dawn just to work on his costume. Fret not Kevin fans, this isn’t the last you’ve seen of the fan-favorite character on this list.

#9: Lady Gaga from “Costume Contest”

Let’s face it: Gabe Lewis wasn’t the best thing to ever happen to The Office. At the very least, he fit right in with the Halloween spirit at Dunder Mifflin with his Lady Gaga costume in “Costume Contest.” There’s no denying his first costume is much better than his glow-in-the-dark group ensemble with Kelly and Toby later on in the series.

#8: Raggedy Ann from “Employee Transfer”

Phyllis didn’t ever get too crazy with her costumes on The Office, so that’s why her Raggedy Ann costume from “Employee Transfer” made the list. It’s nice to see her partake in office events every once in awhile; plus, we were afraid she’d send Bob Vance after us if we left her off the list.

#7: The Rational Consumer from “Costume Contest”

Admittedly, we nearly put this at the top of the list just to feed into the joke even more. On the surface, you might even think Oscar Martinez isn’t really wearing a costume at all but we’ve got to agree with Creed — at the very worst, it’s the best Edward James Olmos costume we’ve ever seen.

#6: Scranton Scrangler from “Costume Contest”

Leave it to Dwight to be the one to show up as the Scranton Strangler. One of the longest-running jokes on The Office, many people — myself included — think Toby Flenderson is the actual Strangler. Perhaps not wanting to make fun of his co-worker, Dwight decided to dress up as a much more cartoony version. We tried squeezing Dwight’s Kerrigan outfit into the list, but we just couldn’t do it without the much-needed blade attachments. They really were integral to the whole getup.

#5: Wendy from “Spooked”

“Spooked” might go down as the best Halloween episode of the series, largely attributable to Robert California’s bizarre episode-ending monologue. It also happened to right around the time Erin Hannon started getting into her groove and becoming a standout character on the show. At the very least, she always kept the spooky season spirit alive around the office with multiple top-notch outfits through the years. Speaking of which…

#4: Fiona from “Koi Pond”

From the fabled cut-cold open that once aired ahead of “Koi Pond,” Erin’s Fiona costume from the Shrek franchise might be the most next-level Halloween costume The Office had ever seen. We also wanted to put Michael’s “D–k in the Box” costume from this same bit on the list, but it’s totally likely the censors would have said no. Either way, great work Erin!

#3: Charlie Brown from “Here Comes Treble”

See, Kevin fans? We weren’t lying! Very few things about The Office Season Nine are memorable in the slightest but thankfully, we still got the annual Halloween episode. Andy Bernard’s further descent into madness aside, Kevin’s Charlie Brown is the perfect costume for the character and he nailed it out of the park with this episode.

#2: Two-Headed Michael from “Halloween”

You were probably getting worried we’d have a list without Michael Scott, but alas here we are. Michael’s two-headed costume from “Halloween” kicked everything off, giving us years of spooky goodness. Coincidentally enough, it’s also one of the few costumes to make more than one appearance throughout the series, giving fans that much-loved running joke.

#1: Creed’s Joker from “Employee Transfer”

We’d be lying if we said this wasn’t the unanimous overall pick. Commitment to accuracy, getting into character, and sheer spookiness all combine to make Creed’s Joker costume from “Employee Transfer” the best-ever Halloween costume seen on The Office.

Don’t agree? Let us know your favorite costumes from The Office’s Halloween-themed episodes in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!