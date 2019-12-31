Get the Official Supernatural Cookbook for Only $15

The 15th and final season of Supernatural is underway, and fans have until the series finale airs on May 18th to figure out how to give Sam and Dean Winchester a proper send-off. It seems like a party is in order, and you can get the food situation sorted early thanks to the official Supernatural cookbook.

Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road is available on Amazon now for only $14.99. That’s 50% off the list price and an all-time low by a considerable margin. The book from Juline Tremaine and Jessica Torres covers the Winchester brother’s favorite dishes (pie) from small town diners across America. The official description reads:

“Filled with delicious recipes inspired by the hit television series, this cookbook allows fans to experience the world of Supernatural like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef, beginner cook, or diner food enthusiast like the Winchester Brothers, Supernatural: The Official Cookbook brings a variety both savory and sweet recipes from the show to life. When they aren’t keeping humanity safe from all kinds of otherworldly threats, Dean and Sam often take time to eat and devise their next steps for hunting monsters at a small-town diner. This complete culinary guide features some of the brothers’ favorite dishes, such as Dean’s breakfast Pigs ‘N A Poke, cheeseburger and fries, angel food cake, Sam’s salads—and, of course, pie!

Featuring other recipes inspired by characters and locations and complete with illustrations, recipe modifications, and mouthwatering full-color photos, this cookbook will inspire you to not wait for your next road trip and prepare your own delicious feast.”

Supernatural will continue its fifteenth and final season on January 16th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

