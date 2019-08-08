OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes Creator Confirms the Series Is Ending, Clarifies It Was Not His Decision

While it’s been rumored and reported to have been “completed” since at least February of this year, it would appear that OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes really is cancelled. Series creator Ian Jones-Quartey confirmed today that the show would be ending after this season, but he also went one step further to clarify that it was not his decision to bring it to a close.

“Please don’t spread the rumor that it was my choice to end OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes,” Jones-Quartey shared on Twitter today. “It wasn’t. However, CN gave us the bad news early enough that we were able to spend this season doing our planned ending. I’m proud of what we’re making and I can’t wait for you to see it!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Please don’t spread the rumor that it was my choice to end OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes. It wasn’t. However, CN gave us the bad news early enough that we were able to spend this season doing our planned ending. I’m proud of what we’re making and I can’t wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/DxZHzxhJDi — ianjq (@ianjq) August 8, 2019

OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes executive producer Toby Jones also commented on the situation, noting that it folks really “want to do OK KO justice” that they should just talk about it a whole bunch and share their love for the show online. “Let’s fight to the end!” he tweeted.

If you want to do OK KO justice and make the crew feel like it was all worth it… just talk about the content of the show. Use whatever platform you have to share what you found interesting or exciting or funny about whatever episode you just watched. Let’s fight to the end! — Toby Jones (@tobytobyjones) August 8, 2019

We’ve reached out to Cartoon Network for a statement, and will update should we receive one.

What do you think of the cancellation? Are you a big OK KO! fan? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes, if you’re unfamiliar:

“OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes follows K.O., an endlessly optimistic kid leveling up to be the best he can be in a dynamic universe of friends and challenging foes. This video game inspired world is set in Lakewood Plaza, a one-stop shop for every hero’s needs, where K.O. and his friends, Rad and Enid, are constantly trying to impress each other in their efforts to overcome the obstacles that evil foe Lord Boxman sends their way on his quest to destroy the plaza.”

OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes, created by Ian Jones-Quartey, began life as Lakewood Plaza Turbo in 2013 before becoming an ongoing television show in 2017. You can check out our previous coverage of the show right here.