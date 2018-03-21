‘Once Upon a Time’ Confirms At Least 9 Characters Returning for Final Episodes

If you wanted familiar faces on Once Upon a Time as the series comes to a close, you’re about to get your happily ever after.

On Friday, ABC announced that at seven more cast members from past seasons would be appearing on the show sometime this spring, bringing the total of returning characters to nine. This list includes fan-favorite character Sean Maguire, who plays Robin Hood, as well as JoAnna Garcia-Swisher (Ariel) and Robbie Kay as Peter Pan.

Also returning to the series this season are Victoria Smurfit (Cruella de Vil), Lee Arenberg (Grumpy/Leon), Keegan Tracy (Blue Fairy/Mother Superior), and Tony Amendola (Gepetto/Marco). All seven of these actors will appear at least one, if not both of the season’s final episodes.

These cast members join Jared Gilmore and Beverly Elliot, who will return to play Young Henry and Granny in the 20th episode of the season.

Once took a big turn heading into Season 7, announcing that a slight reboot was underway. Many of the original cast wouldn’t be returning for the new installment, and the show would shift its focus to a new curse on the other side of the country. Only three previous stars (Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue, Robert Carlyle) continued as series regulars.

Since the show’s cancellation news, many have been wondering which cast members would be returning before all was said and done. Jennifer Morrison, who led the series as Emma Swan for the first six seasons, has already appeared earlier in the season, but it would still be a safe bet to assume we will see her one last time ahead of the final credits this spring.

New episodes of Once Upon a Time air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.