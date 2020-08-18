Once Upon a Time: Complete Series Moving From Netflix to Disney+

✖

ABC's long running fantasty drama series Once Upon a Time is officially on the way to the Disney+ streaming service. In an official announcement, Disney+ confirmed that all seven seasons of the series will debut for streaming on September 18th on the platform, the series is currently streaming on Netflix but will expire there on September 6th. The series will arrive on Disney+ along with films like Ever After: A Cinderella Story and Bend it Like Beckham, plus new seasons of Coop & Cami Ask the World, Marvel Super Hero Adventures, and Wicked Tuna. September will also see the debut of movies like Never Been Kissed, Strange Magic, and The Wolverine on the platform.

On the air from 2011 to 2018, Once Upon a Time told the story of Storybrooke, Maine, a town inhabited by characters from fairy tales and other stories that had forgotten who they were. The series incorporated countless Disney princesses and animated characters throughout its seven seasons including Snow White, The Evil Queen, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Belle, Captain Hook, Robin Hood, Rapunzel, Tiana, Alice (of the Wonderland variety), Jafar, and even Elsa. Other non-Disney characters also made the cut like the Wicked Witch of the West and Little Red Riding Hood.

Upon its debut, Once Upon a Time averaged over 10 million viewers for its first two seasons. The series was nominated for seven Creative Arts Emmy awards throughout its time on the air but didn't win any.The viewership slowly slipped as the series progressed but the series still managed to make it to 155 total episodes, so when the fantasy series premieres on Disney+ you might just have your next big binge ahead of you. Once Upon a Time was nominated for seven Creative Arts Emmy awards throughout its time on the air but failed to win any, frequently losing to Game of Thrones.

Fans of the series will be pleased to know that creators Eddy Kitsis & Adam Horowitz are in the process of developing a similar series for ABC with EPIC. Described as a "romantic anthology series," the show has former Once Upon a Time writer Brigette Hales attached as well. The series will be set in "the fairytale universe of Disney," specifically in an enchanted forest with all new characters from the world of Disney animation and fairy tales. According to a previous report it will "pay homage to the classic signposts we’re all familiar with from the stories we grew up with."

