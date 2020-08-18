Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2020

As the calendar prepares to flip to September, streaming services like Disney+ are getting ready to add a bunch of new content to their rosters. From new movies to popular TV shows, Disney+ has a wide range of new titles on the way next month, offering something for just about everyone. Of course, of all the new content coming to the service, there is nothing quite as big or as talked about as Mulan. Disney made the decision to remove Mulan from its theatrical schedule and send it to Disney+, at least in the markets where the streaming service is available. That's the case here in the United States. Mulan arrives on Disney+ on September 4th, but it won't be a simple addition to the lineup like other movies and shows. The highly-anticipated remake will be a "Premier Access" title for Disney+, meaning that you'll have to pay $29.99 in order to watch it. For those who aren't wanting to spend any extra money, there are a bunch of new movies coming to Disney+ on September 4th that won't come at an additional cost. The Wolverine and both Mighty Ducks sequels will be both be added that Friday. on September 18th, Disney+ will be getting access to the popular series Once Upon a Time, which has spent years streaming on Netflix. Take a look below at the full list of titles coming to Disney+ next month! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

September 4 (Library Titles) Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine prevnext

September 4 (Originals) Mulan - (Premier Access purchase for $29.99)

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Earth to Ned - Premiere

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet. One Day at Disney - "Alice Taylor: Studiolab"

Alice Taylor experiments with new storytelling mediums through Disney’s StudioLAB. From drones to augmented reality, Taylor uses innovation and emerging technologies to continue pushing the boundaries by which content can be created and shared with people around the world. Muppets Now - "Socialized" (Season Finale)

Muppets Now social media intern, Robin The Frog, makes Scooter co-moderator of the social media accounts. Scooter attempts to carry out this week’s upload amidst a flood of alerts, requests, and notifications. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, receive legal lectures and accidental assistance from Muppet attorney, Joe The Legal Weasel. The Swedish Chef faces his competitor, Marina Michelson, to prove his family recipe makes the most magnificent meatball. Fozzie Bear talks shop with fellow comedian Seth Rogen, while babysitting some bad babies. Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs indulge Miss Piggy more than usual for this installment of Lifestyle with Miss Piggy. Pixar in Real Life - "Coco: Abuelita Says No Music"

Abuelita shakes her chancla at the street performers in Washington Square Park and asks real New Yorkers to help her find her grandson. She eventually finds Miguel playing guitar, and he begs her to let him play just one song. The other street performers join in, creating a performance so delightful that even Abuelita can’t help but clap along. Weird But True - "Germs"

Hosts Carly and Charlie are nominated for a Daytime Crafty Award! The awards ceremony is just around the corner, and Casey is helping them with their costumes…until she comes down with a cold! To avoid getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading throughout HQ, Carly and Charlie must understand all there is to know about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to examine good hygiene and health practices. prevnext

September 11 Christopher Robin One Day at Disney - "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"

Fulfilling a childhood dream, Amanda Lauder is the Chef Chocolatier for The Ganachery at Disney Springs. For Amanda, it’s a daily goal to create a delicious dessert that is both a tasty treat and a memorable experience for each guest. S'mores, ganache squares and chocolate lollipops are all on the menu as Amanda takes us into The Ganachery’s bustling kitchen. Weird But True - "Photography"

This year Carly and Charlie’s work is the main attraction at an art gala! This year’s gala focuses on photography, but the duo is not as skilled in this artform. They head to Berkeley to learn from one of the best – National Geographic photographer Anand Varma! Their idea to combine paper art with photography makes their creation the hit of the show! prevnext

September 18 Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9) Becoming - Original Premiere

From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing. Family members, coaches, teachers, mentors, and close friends share significant, personal memories of the subjects before they hit it big. These rarely heard stories provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey towards becoming who they are today. One Day at Disney - "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian"

Discover Walt Disney World Resort Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko’s creative approach to animal care. From performing rhinoceros check-ups at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park to traveling abroad for environmental work with endangered gorillas, this animal lover is dedicated to ensuring the survival of our world’s most vulnerable species. Weird But True - "Trains"

It’s Crafty Camper Career Week, and Carly is so excited. All campers are paired with a professional in their respective field, and Carly’s assignment is to shadow a train engineer. After her grandfather organizes a visit to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly becomes inspired to improve trains in the future. prevnext