‘Once Upon a Time’: All Three Original Stars Returning for Series Finale

The first family of Once Upon a Time is getting back together for one last episode.

On Wednesay, Once co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz revealed that Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), and Belle French (Emilie de Ravin) would all be returning for the series finale this spring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after’ that is Once Upon a Time possible,” Kitsis and Horowitz said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans.”

You didn’t think we’d say goodbye without the Charmings, did you? Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and @jenmorrisonlive round out the cast of our epic #OnceUponATime finale. pic.twitter.com/ZhvSnpQiDJ — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) March 21, 2018

The four cast members mentioned above began Once Upon a Time as its biggest stars, along with Lana Parrilla, Jared Gilmore, and Robert Carlyle. Seasons 1-6 focused on this entire collection of characters, but Season 7 underwent a slight reboot. Only Parrilla, Carlyle, and Colin O’Donoghue stayed on as series regulars.

With these final pieces in place, the majority of original and beloved cast members are making a comeback as the series comes to a close. They join Gilmore, Beverly Elliot, Sean McGuire, JoAnna Garcia-Swisher, Keegan Tracy, Lee Arenberg, Victoria Smurfit, Robbie Kay, and Tony Amendola as those who have confirmed returns.

Back in February, ABC had announced that Once Upon a Time would be ending after Season 7. Both Kitsis and Horowitz confirmed at that point that “familiar faces from the first six years would return in the finale.”

The Once series finale is titled “Leaving Storybrooke” and it is set to debut on May 18. New episodes air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.