Exclusive ‘Once Upon a Time’ Season 7 Deleted Scene: ‘I Didn’t Expect to See You Here’

Sadly, all great fairy tales come to an end, including the beloved ABC series, Once Upon a Time.

Earlier this year, the series concluded following its seventh consecutive season on the network. While the show may now be off the air, Once Upon a Time can live on in the homes of fans, because the seventh and final season is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Along with all 22 episodes of OUAT Season 7, the new home release includes several exclusive features, including some never-before-seen deleted scenes from throughout the season. One of these scenes is from the fourteenth episode of Season 7, and you can watch it exclusively here on ComicBook.com. Check out the deleted scene, titled “I Didn’t Expect to See You Here,” in the video above!

Below, you’ll find the official description of the Season 7 Blu-ray and DVD release from ABC, along with the complete list of special features.

Celebrate the epic adventure and enduring magic as television’s most bewitchingly tangled tale concludes in ABC’s Once Upon a Time: The Complete Seventh and Final Season. A few years after the Final Battle in Storybrooke, a grown-up Henry Mills leaves home in search of his own destiny. What he finds is true love with a new incarnation of Cinderella and unexpected danger from her hateful stepmother and stepsister—plus the added menace of Mother Gothel, a villainous sorceress. And when a new Dark Curse erases his and everyone else’s memories, it’s up to Henry and Cinderella’s daughter Lucy, with the help of Regina, Wish-Realm Hook, Gold and Zelena, to defeat Gothel and end her reign of terror. If they succeed, will Rumple and Belle ever be reunited? Will Regina finally get her happy ending and will all past memories be restored?

Take the last leg of this astonishing journey with all 22 episodes—plus bonus extras—in the final, captivating season of the ultimate struggle between good and evil: Once Upon a Time. Bonus includes:

Blu-ray Exclusive Deleted Scenes:

I Know Who You Are

If She Can Change …

Episode 718/Scene 8 – “A Promise”

Episode 721/Scene 18 – “The Hopeful Ones”

Audio Commentary – Episode 721

Blu-ray and DVD features:

-Audio Commentary, Episode 701 – “Hyperion Heights”

-And They Lived Happily Ever After

-Capturing Magic: Lana’s Directorial Debut

-The Fairest Bloopers of Them All

-Deleted Scenes

Are you excited to finally bring home the magic of Once Upon a Time Season 7? What did you think of the new deleted scene? Let us know in the comments below!