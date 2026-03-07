One of Netflix’s Best TV Shows Reclaims the Top Spot With Massive 248 Million Hours Viewed in 4 Days

Dearest Gentle Reader, is it really any surprise that this powerhouse of a romance continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched list, easily taking back the #1 spot after a brief stint as the platform’s #2 pick? It certainly shouldn’t be, considering how the internet can’t stop talking about this series, and particularly its 4th season, which has garnered much more favor than the third could have dreamed of, bringing in 248 million hours viewed in less than a week.

It seems that Bridgerton is back and better than ever with its fourth season, which focuses on eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton as he attempts to hold down the household while his older brother, the Viscount, is away in India with his wife. But Benedict will do as Benedict does, engaging in his bacchanalian ways until he unexpectedly falls in love with a mystery woman in a silver mask. The kicker? This mystery woman is actually Sophie Baek, a maid in the household of her father’s second wife. Shenanigans bring the two together, with Benedict oblivious to Sophie’s true identity. And because it’s Bridgerton, more chaos ensues, much of it of the steamy variety, and even more of the emotional kind.

Season 4 Reminds Us Why Bridgerton is So Enduring

Season three of the series seemed to have lost its way, with Penelope and Colin’s story feeling rushed and lacking the depth of the previous seasons; each had such grounded, nuanced, and heart-achingly beautiful romances—something that Pen and Colin were denied. But that depth was back in full force as Benedict and Sophie took the stage. It was present as well in the tragedy that befell the younger Bridgerton sibling, Francesca, and in the hints of what her future holds. Critic Nicholas Brooks says, “Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 ends a season that likely won’t be remembered as one of the show’s best, but will stand out for being the most heartfelt and an immensely satisfying take on a traditional fairy-tale romance.”

Though the series still suffers from a problem present in the last two seasons—letting side plots overtake the main romance—this current season, and everything set up for the next, feels more promising, as it looks like the series will be making an attempt to return to its romantic roots. Critic Lady Jenevia sums it up best, saying, “The A-plot of Benedict and Sophie is a phenomenally performed love story which elevates this season to soaring heights despite the ensemble being far too crowded for an 8-episode story.”

