One of the Best Animated Series of the 2020s Just Returned to Netflix With New Episodes

Indie animation is finally getting its roses. The past few years have issued a new golden age for indie animation and seen animated web series like Hazbin Hotel, Lackadaisy, and Murder Drones become massive hits. Fans of the genre have something new to watch after new episodes of one of the biggest indie animation phenomena of the 2020s finally dropped on Netflix.

Nearly a year after Episode 4 dropped on Netflix, The Amazing Digital Circus Episodes 5-7 are now streaming on the platform as of December 12th. Created by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, the Australian animated show centers around a group of humans trapped inside a circus-themed virtual reality game, where they are subject to the whims of an erratic artificial intelligence ringmaster named Caine. Episodes 5 and 6 were already streaming on Glitch’s YouTube channel, but they didn’t arrive on Netflix until the release of Episode 7.

The Amazing Digital Circus Is a Breakout Hit

The Amazing Digital Circus has been an absolute powerhouse of a show. The series debuted back in October 2023 with a pilot episode that quickly became one of the most-viewed animation pilots on YouTube after it hit 100 million views in under a month. It has since gone on to garner nearly 400 million views, with each subsequent episode tracking tens of millions of views. The show has also been a streaming hit, spending two weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 charts after joining the platform.

The series has earned high praise from fans as “one of the best and most exciting new cartoons” of the decade and from critics as “funny, dark, imaginative, and full of potential.” The series is a visual feast that uses a distinct, vibrant 3D animation style that immediately draws you in with a bright, colorful, yet unsettling aesthetic. The premise alone is highly entertaining, with each new episode bringing a new obstacle for the beloved crew to overcome, and the show never overlooks its characters or their development, making The Amazing Digital Circus a rewarding watch and well-deserving of its high praise.

When Will New Episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus Drop?

That is the question everyone would like to know, but there unfortunately isn’t an answer. As an independent-animated web series, The Amazing Digital Circus doesn’t follow a strict release schedule, with plenty of work taking place behind the scenes between every episode to bring new episodes to the screen. As is common with indie web series, it can take months to produce episodes, so there are often lengthy breaks between episodes. In the case of The Amazing Digital Circus, there have been stretches of more than six months and less than two months between episodes, so releases are pretty unpredictable.

It’s also unclear when exactly new episodes will arrive on Netflix. Although new episodes were originally meant to debut simultaneously on both YouTube and Netflix, The Amazing Digital Circus shifted to a batch release model for Episodes 5-7 on Netflix, so it’s possible that the final two episodes could also drop at the same time. If this is the case, it will mean a longer wait for new content to appear on Netflix.

