One of the Best Sitcoms of All Time Is Streaming Free (But There’s a Big Problem)

When you want to sit back and relax, there’s nothing better than a sitcom. From MAS*H to Friends, The Golden Girls to Modern Family, sitcoms have provided comfort and laughs for decades, making them some of the most bingeable shows. Tubi viewers now have the chance to revisit one of the best sitcoms ever after it joined the free streaming service in December, but it’s not all good news for fans.

NBC’s Emmy-winning sitcom Community is streaming on Tubi, but not the entire show. The first two seasons of the hit series arrived on the free streaming platform on December 1st, but the final four seasons are absent from the platform. Community was created by Dan Harmon and, across a total of 110 episodes, centered around a study group at Greendale Community College in the fictional Colorado town of Greendale, Colorado. The show largely focused on Joel McHale’s Jeff Winger, with a cast that also featured Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase.

Community Is a Modern Sitcom Classic

If you decide to check out Community for the first time on Tubi or rewatch it for the umpteenth time, you won’t be left disappointed. Although the series only wrapped its six-season run in 2014, it has earned its place as one of the best sitcoms ever. Great cast and an amazing roster of guest stars that includes John Goodman, LeVar Burton, and Betty White aside, Community is a hilarious, unique comedy that is just downright good.

The show’s meta-commentary, pop culture references, and relentless jokes that pack every episode will have you bursting with laughter and coming back for more, but all of that absurd and often zany humor is grounded in genuine emotion and a heartwarming story about a found family of misfits that you want to root for. The show is known for its sharp, witty, and fast-paced writing that never misses a beat, and Harmon’s storytelling never shied away from breaking the mold of the traditional sitcom format. Community even featured numerous high-concept genre episodes, such as an episode structured as a Law & Order tribute and the parallel timelines in “Remedial Chaos Theory.”

This all resulted in a show that became a cult favorite and a critical hit. Community averaged an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 even achieving a perfect 100% rating.

Where to Stream Every Season of Community?

Community’s arrival to Tubi is a mix of excitement and disappointment given that only two seasons are available to stream, something that has been an unfortunate trend for the platform. The award-winning sitcom has existed on the platform in some form for roughly a year, with all six seasons initially arriving back in February. However, since then, Tubi has only ever streamed two seasons at any given time, meaning fans have either had to wait for new seasons to replace other seasons or have had to look elsewhere to stream the series in full.

Thankfully Tubi is not the only streaming home for Community, though it is the only platform to stream the series for free. All six seasons of Community stream on Disney+, which does require a paid subscription. For fans holding out for free streaming, it seems likely based on recent trends that Seasons 3 and 4 will replace Seasons 1 and 2 on Tubi in the coming months, but nothing is guaranteed.

