Tubi: Every Movie & TV Show Streaming Free in December 2025

The free lineup on Tubi is about to get a lot of exciting additions in the month of December. This week, the ad-supported service unveiled its December newsletter, revealing all of the movies and TV shows preparing to make their way to the lineup. Like other months, there is quite a lot to look forward to, especially with some massive Warner Bros. blockbusters heading to the free streamer.

December 1st will see the biggest wave of new additions on Tubi, headlined by Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s entire Dark Knight trilogy. Other new films that day include Forrest Gump, Ex Machina, The Angry Birds Movie, and Eyes Wide Shut.

You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s December additions below!

December 1st

The Angry Birds Movie

Appaloosa

Arthur Christmas

The Assistant

Babylon A.D.

Batman Begins

Barbie

Call Me Claus

Carlito’s Way

Cat People

Catch Me If You Can

The City of Lost Children

The Client

Clique

Climax

C’mon C’mon

Colombiana

Community (Seasons 1&2)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Cop Out

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Dark Places

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dog (2022)

A Dog’s Way Home

Donnie Brasco

Eight Below

Enough

Ex Machina

Eyes Wide Shut

The Faculty

The Family That Preys

Faster (2010)

The Fighting Temptations

First Sunday

The Flash

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Friendsgiving

Frozen River

Genus: MLK/X

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gods of Egypt

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Good Burger

The Good Mother

Grease

The Green Knight

Green Room

Hannibal

The Happytime Murders

Hardcore Henry

Harry and the Hendersons

The Heat (2013)

The Help (2011)

The Hitcher (2007)

The Hole in the Ground

House at the End of the Street

Hustlers

I Love You, Man

I, Robot

Jack and Jill

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jumping the Broom

Keanu

Kingdom of Heaven

Laggies

Life After Beth

Little

Little Man

Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Love & Basketball

Machete Kills

Malcolm X

Man on Wire

Medusa Deluxe

The Meg

Meg 2: The Trench

Men (2022)

The Menu

Moonlight

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Night Before

Nostalgia

Obsessed

Oculus

Only Lovers Left Alive

Our Family Wedding

Out of the Furnace

Overboard (1987)

Pain and Glory

Patch Adams

The Perfect Guy

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pleasantville

Proud Mary

Reindeer Games

Richie Rich

Road House (1989)

Room (2015)

Rosewood

Run All Night

The Rundown

Running on Empty (2024)

Safehaven

Sausage Party (2016)

Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 3-11, 14-15, 18)

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed

Seabiscuit

Second Act

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Silence of the Lambs

Slice

Slither

The Souvenir

Spawn

Spring Breakers

Starman

Straight Outta Compton

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminator

Think Like a Man Too

Torque

Total Recall (2012)

Ultraviolet

Underworld (2003)

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

War

The Warriors

The Wolf of Wall Street

December 3rd

All About the Andersons

All Fun and Games

December 5th

A Mother’s Confession

When a gang shooting leaves her son in a coma, a single mother grapples with faith and morality as she seeks vengeance against the perpetrator.

December 7th

Emily the Criminal

December 8th

Arlington Road

Coffee and Cigarettes

Cruel Intentions

Destination Wedding

Fanny and Alexander

In the Mood for Love

Inland Empire

Joe Bell

Murphy Brown (2018)

Paris, Texas

Triple 9

December 11th

Rogue

December 12th

Hag

After a decade apart, Rowan rents his spare room to Mag – a self-proclaimed “hag”– whose obsession with him grows into a life-or-death showdown.

December 15th

Sharp Stick

Tinsel Town

December 19th

Seven Samurai

Mo’ Waffles

Mo’ Waffles is an original half-hour scripted comedy about a new diner in Atlanta. Find out what happens when a hip hop legend vanishes before his waffle joint’s opening and his oddball crew must crack the case, wondering if one of them could be the culprit.

December 22nd

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-9)

High and Low

December 29th

The Bachelor (Seasons 2-4, 6-13, 20-22)

The Bachelorette (Seasons 2-7, 14-16)

The 400 Blows

Rashoman

Solaris (1972)