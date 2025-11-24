Tubi: Every Movie & TV Show Streaming Free in December 2025

The free lineup on Tubi is about to get a lot of exciting additions in the month of December. This week, the ad-supported service unveiled its December newsletter, revealing all of the movies and TV shows preparing to make their way to the lineup. Like other months, there is quite a lot to look forward to, especially with some massive Warner Bros. blockbusters heading to the free streamer.
Videos by ComicBook.com
December 1st will see the biggest wave of new additions on Tubi, headlined by Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s entire Dark Knight trilogy. Other new films that day include Forrest Gump, Ex Machina, The Angry Birds Movie, and Eyes Wide Shut.
You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s December additions below!
December 1st
The Angry Birds Movie
Appaloosa
Arthur Christmas
The Assistant
Babylon A.D.
Batman Begins
Barbie
Call Me Claus
Carlito’s Way
Cat People
Catch Me If You Can
The City of Lost Children
The Client
Clique
Climax
C’mon C’mon
Colombiana
Community (Seasons 1&2)
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Cop Out
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Dark Places
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dog (2022)
A Dog’s Way Home
Donnie Brasco
Eight Below
Enough
Ex Machina
Eyes Wide Shut
The Faculty
The Family That Preys
Faster (2010)
The Fighting Temptations
First Sunday
The Flash
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Genus: MLK/X
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gods of Egypt
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Good Burger
The Good Mother
Grease
The Green Knight
Green Room
Hannibal
The Happytime Murders
Hardcore Henry
Harry and the Hendersons
The Heat (2013)
The Help (2011)
The Hitcher (2007)
The Hole in the Ground
House at the End of the Street
Hustlers
I Love You, Man
I, Robot
Jack and Jill
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jumping the Broom
Keanu
Kingdom of Heaven
Laggies
Life After Beth
Little
Little Man
Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Love & Basketball
Machete Kills
Malcolm X
Man on Wire
Medusa Deluxe
The Meg
Meg 2: The Trench
Men (2022)
The Menu
Moonlight
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Night Before
Nostalgia
Obsessed
Oculus
Only Lovers Left Alive
Our Family Wedding
Out of the Furnace
Overboard (1987)
Pain and Glory
Patch Adams
The Perfect Guy
Pet Sematary (2019)
Pleasantville
Proud Mary
Reindeer Games
Richie Rich
Road House (1989)
Room (2015)
Rosewood
Run All Night
The Rundown
Running on Empty (2024)
Safehaven
Sausage Party (2016)
Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 3-11, 14-15, 18)
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed
Seabiscuit
Second Act
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Silence of the Lambs
Slice
Slither
The Souvenir
Spawn
Spring Breakers
Starman
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminator
Think Like a Man Too
Torque
Total Recall (2012)
Ultraviolet
Underworld (2003)
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
War
The Warriors
The Wolf of Wall Street
December 3rd
All About the Andersons
All Fun and Games
December 5th
A Mother’s Confession
When a gang shooting leaves her son in a coma, a single mother grapples with faith and morality as she seeks vengeance against the perpetrator.
December 7th
Emily the Criminal
December 8th
Arlington Road
Coffee and Cigarettes
Cruel Intentions
Destination Wedding
Fanny and Alexander
In the Mood for Love
Inland Empire
Joe Bell
Murphy Brown (2018)
Paris, Texas
Triple 9
December 11th
Rogue
December 12th
Hag
After a decade apart, Rowan rents his spare room to Mag – a self-proclaimed “hag”– whose obsession with him grows into a life-or-death showdown.
December 15th
Sharp Stick
Tinsel Town
December 19th
Seven Samurai
Mo’ Waffles
Mo’ Waffles is an original half-hour scripted comedy about a new diner in Atlanta. Find out what happens when a hip hop legend vanishes before his waffle joint’s opening and his oddball crew must crack the case, wondering if one of them could be the culprit.
December 22nd
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern (Seasons 1-9)
High and Low
December 29th
The Bachelor (Seasons 2-4, 6-13, 20-22)
The Bachelorette (Seasons 2-7, 14-16)
The 400 Blows
Rashoman
Solaris (1972)