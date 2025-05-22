This Community Fan Theory Changes How You Watch the Series (And Abed Fans Will Love It)

Sometimes we don’t recognize great art when it’s in our presence; many famous historical figures died penniless, only to be celebrated as cultural touchstones after their death. Community is a great example of a similar phenomenon. When the show was on the air, it was constantly struggling to avoid an untimely meeting with the Cancellation Bear. Yet, years on from its final season, the series is more beloved than ever. Much of the program’s eventual popularity stems from strong writing and an exceptional cast of quirky, endearing characters. We recently encountered a fan theory on Reddit that may change the way you think about the aforementioned characters and who the show’s protagonist really is. Namely, the Redditor posits that Abed (Danny Pudi) is the true star of the show!

The Reddit sleuth has put some serious thought into this theory and we are eager to dive into it.

Was Community Actually Created by a Post-Greendale Abed?

First airing on NBC, Community follows disgraced attorney Jeff (Joel McHale), who is outed for lying about his academic credentials. Jeff must legitimately obtain a bachelor’s degree to make amends with his law firm, which leads to him enrolling at Greendale Community College. Jeff fancies fellow student Britta (Gillian Jacobs), which sees him putting together a study group for the sole purpose of getting closer to her. Eventually, several more classmates join the study group, including Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown), Annie (Alison Brie), Troy (Donald Glover), and Abed.

The Redditor suggests that after his time at Greendale, Abed went on to become a successful filmmaker and created the TV series Community based on his time spent at the learning institution. Accordingly, he is the true lead character.

You might be thinking, “Wait, isn’t Joel McHale’s Jeff the lead?” And you would be correct. Jeff is positioned as the series lead, the common thread that brings the characters together. However, the Redditor’s take on the proceedings takes that, and much more, into account.

The fan theory was born from the poster when they stopped to wonder why the audience is able to see certain aspects of the series from Abed’s perspective, like the way the viewer sees through Abed’s eyes in Season 3, Episode 16, “Virtual Systems Analysis.”

In case you’re hazy on the details, the episode in question finds Abed and Annie spending time in the Dreamatorium inside Abed’s apartment. The Dreamatorium is a room where Abed and his roommate, Troy, embark on imaginary adventures. The viewer sees this sequence (among others) from Abed’s point of view. So, why is it that we can sometimes see through his eyes? Could it be because the show is Abed’s creation? Maybe.

The OP backs up their thoughtful argument by mentioning that during Season 1, we learn of Abed’s involvement with a film class project related to the study group where he could predict their fate in advance, suggesting he has foresight into the future, or that this is a story he is telling after the fact.

The OP further references Abed’s fixation with pop culture (which might explain why the series is steeped in pop culture references) and the fact that Abed is the second character introduced after McHale’s Jeff. We think there may be merit to this theory, but only series creator Dan Harmon can say for sure.

So, after some reflection, we wonder if Abed might play a more pivotal role in the series than any of us realized. Perhaps the show is based on his experience at Greendale and he’s recalling his time there after the fact. Or, maybe we’re just grasping at straws. Who knows?

As for the future of the series, there is a Community movie in development at Peacock. The streamer announced designs on making a feature film spinoff in 2022, but the project is still in the early phases, with no release date in sight at present.

What do you think about all this speculation? Make sure to give us your take on the aforementioned fan theory in the comments section!