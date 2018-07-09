‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 6 Trailer Released

Netflix finally released the first trailer for the sixth season of Orange Is the New Black and everything has changed.

The series, which will return for a new season on July 27, last left fans with one insane cliffhanger as the days-long prison riot was controlled, sending all of our favorite Litchfield prisoners to new locations and adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the intense trailer for season six, we see the prisoners transported to a new facility after tensions reached an all-time high during season five. The trailer shows clips of the Litchfield prisoners trying to find their way in a new prison with a new hierarchy to take heed of.

“It’s a whole new world,” a line of text reads.

“It’s very different here,” Lorna Morello (Yael Stone) says. “These girls are psychos.”

The vague promo comes weeks after the streaming giant finally announced the season six premiere for the hit dramedy back in June with an ominous teaser.

In the short clip, viewers can see glimpses of Litchfield prison, specifically the cafeteria area, following the riot from season five. A Department of Corrections bus can be seen out the window pulling away from the building, and a voice can be heard saying, “This is a whole new world.”

The show also teased some of the characters might be headed to a maximum security prison, a reality that was teased further when Netflix released photos of a brand new prison set for the series.

The idea of a revamped sixth season comes as a breath of fresh air to fans, as well as some cast members, who felt the latest season of the show felt disorganized.

Series co-star Taryn Manning spoke with Digital Spy in 2017 and opened up about how “rough” she felt season five was. Manning — who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett — was responding to comments made by series creator Jenji Kohan who called season five of the show “weak.”

“I know working on that season was rough because it was supposed to take place in three days, and it felt unorganized, and the storyline felt a little disorganized,” Manning said. “So it had that feeling of art imitating life.”

She did go on to point out however, that fans seemed to fully support the season, regardless of its perceived flaws.

“That wasn’t the way the public invested in it, they really enjoyed it,” Manning said. “I actually think it was one of our strongest seasons. It’s interesting, I’m not a TV writer, [but] maybe from [Jenji’s] perspective there were parts she thought would fail because the writers got switched up… But I think it’s one of our best.”

The series has already been renewed for a seventh season, with no word on if that season could be the series’ last.

Orange Is the New Black begins streaming July 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.