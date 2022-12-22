Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Gets Major Update From HBO

Our Flag Means Death will return with new episodes in 2023, according to a sizzle reel released by HBO Max. That may not be a surprise, purely speaking, since the season began production earlier this year -- but with shows like Invincible taking long hiatuses and everything being kind of up in the air at HBO Max, fans of the beloved pirate series are celebrating the good news, even if there's not much in the way of specifics to get excited about. The series, from executive producer and star Taika Waititi, centers on Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century. His encounters with the infamous Blackbeard (Waititi) shape the series.

Based loosely on the true story of Bonnett, the series had fair ratings at the start, but got more and more popular as it went on. The "gay pirates show" -- Bonnett and Blackbeard eventually fell in love -- became a social media phenomenon, and like Peacemaker, defied conventional wisdom by having significantly more viewers at the end of the season than the beginning.

"We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet," series creator David Jenkins said when announcing the second season in June. "Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

"We are so happy to bring this truly one-of-a-kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show's fans for embracing it wholeheartedly," added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max.

You can see the video below.

Here's HBO Max's official synopsis for the second season of Our Flag Means Death: "After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas... they found love. Now they have to survive it."

No word yet on the exact release date for new episodes, but keep an eye on ComicBook.com for updates.