Our Flag Means Death Begins Filming Season 2

Hoist the colors: filming is underway on Our Flag Means Death Season 2. Loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), the fan-favorite HBO Max comedy set sail with the Gentleman Pirate crossing paths with the legendary Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, who directed the series premiere and serves as executive producer). In an image posted to Twitter, co-star Samba Schutte, who plays ship cook Roach, revealed that The Revenge sails again as filming on Season 2 is underway in New Zealand. See the first-look peek below.

"We start filming hopefully I think by October, and we're gonna shoot in New Zealand," Waititi previously told Collider. "We shot the last one in LA. Weird place to try and do something all on the ocean, so we're gonna go down to New Zealand which is surrounded by it. That's one of the things I'm most excited about for the next year."

HBO Max describes Season 2 of OFMD: "After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas... they found love. Now they have to survive it."

"We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet," series creator David Jenkins said when announcing the second season in June. "Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

Said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We are so happy to bring this truly one-of-a-kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show's fans for embracing it wholeheartedly."

Along with Darby and Waititi, the acclaimed first starred an ensemble cast that included Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

The first 10 episodes of Our Flag Means Death are now streaming on HBO Max. See everything streaming on HBO Max in October 2022.