New Girl's Next Streaming Home Announced Ahead of Netflix Exit

Next month, Netflix is going to lose yet another beloved sitcom series. The past few years have seen the streamer lose shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Friends, and numerous others, as the studios owning the shows have opted to put them on their own in-house services. April will see another acclaimed, long-running comedy follow suit. New Girl is set to leave Netflix in the middle of April, but we at least know where it will be going once it exits the service.

Once New Girl leaves Netflix in mid-April, it will be heading over to Hulu for what will likely be a more permanent streaming home. Hulu's monthly newsletter was released on Thursday and it confirmed all seven seasons would be added to its roster on April 17th. So big New Girl fans will need to start planning to watch the series on Hulu pretty soon.

Debuting in 2011, New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel as a woman who finds herself in need of a new living situation after she catches her longtime boyfriend cheating. She ends up moving into a loft with three guys she doesn't know and quickly becomes a part of the gang. The series also stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr.

Created by Elizabeth Merriwether, New Girl ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018, airing a total of 146 episodes. The series had a number of high profile guest stars over the years, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Megan Fox, Dermot Mulroney, Justin Long, Lizzy Caplan, Brenda Song, Olivia Munn, Linda Cardellini, Josh Gad, J.J. Watt, Taylor Swift, and Prince.

With New Girl leaving, Netflix will be very short on acquired sitcoms going forward. The streamer does currently have Seinfeld available on its roster, as well as Dan Harmon's cult TV hit Community. The latter, however, isn't exclusive to Netflix, as several other streamers also have the complete series available for subscribers.

Are you disappointed to see New Girl leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!