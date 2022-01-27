Apple TV Shares First-Look at Korean Drama Pachinko

Apple TV+ has recently made the news by promising to bring the biggest kaiju to the small screen, as Godzilla and the other Titans of Legendary’s MonsterVerse will be receiving a new television series of their own. Hot on the heels of this announcement, the streaming service that houses series such as Ted Lasso and Servant also released the news that it is working on a new Korean dramatic series based on the award-winning, critically acclaimed novel known as Pachinko.

Apple TV+ shared a first look at this new drama series which is set to star the likes of Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, and many others for this series that is set to arrive on the streaming service this March:

Here's your first look at #Pachinko, based on the New York Times best-selling novel. Starring Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim.



Streaming March 25.

Writer and Executive Producer Soo Hugh, who also worked on AMC’s The Terror and The Killing television shows, took the opportunity to explain how this upcoming series is important to her and how it is a tribute to her forebears:

“They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, ‘Pachinko’ is that project for me. Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Pachinko, the original novel’s description reads as such:

“Pachinko follows one Korean family through the generations, beginning in early 1900s Korea with Sunja, the prized daughter of a poor yet proud family, whose unplanned pregnancy threatens to shame them all. Deserted by her lover, Sunja is saved when a young tubercular minister offers to marry and bring her to Japan.

So begins a sweeping saga of an exceptional family in exile from its homeland and caught in the indifferent arc of history. Through desperate struggles and hard-won triumphs, its members are bound together by deep roots as they face enduring questions of faith, family, and identity.”

Are you excited for this new series set to make landfall this March on Apple?