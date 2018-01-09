‘Supernatural’, ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Riverdale’ Confirmed for Paleyfest LA

The Paley Center for Media today announced the Paleyfest LA lineup.

The lineup includes the casts of several fan-favorite genre television series. The casts of Supernatural, Riverdale, Stranger Things and The Orville will be in attendance. Other shows represented include The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Good Doctor, The Handmaid’s Tale, Mom, Queen Sugar, Silicon Valley, and Will & Grace.

The event will open with a tribute to Barbra Streisand.

“PaleyFest LA 2018 will feature the very best that television has to offer including Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas, intriguing sci-fi mysteries, and the acclaimed revival of one of television’s most beloved shows,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO in a statement. “We’re especially proud to honor Barbra Streisand as this year’s PaleyFest Icon, and look forward to celebrating her numerous television accomplishments.”

Paleyfest LA takes place March 16-25. Here’s the lineup announced today:

March 16: PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30pm)

March 17: FOX’s The Orville (2:00pm)

March 17: NBC’s Will & Grace (7:00pm)

March 18: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (2:00pm)

March 18: HBO’s Silicon Valley (7:00pm)

March 20: CW’s Supernatural (6:45pm)

March 21: CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (7:30pm)

March 22: ABC’s The Good Doctor (7:30pm)

March 24: CBS’s Mom (2:00pm)

March 24: OWN’s Queen Sugar (7:00pm)

March 25: CW’s Riverdale (2:00pm)

March 25: Netflix’s Stranger Things (7:00pm)

“PaleyFest LA benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society. The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archives of television and radio content, over 160,000 programs spanning the history of media, including collections that feature achievements in television by African-Americans, Hispanics, the LGBTQ community, and most recently the expanded collection of achievements by women in television.”

Citi cardmembers, Paley Center Supporting, Fellow, and Patron Members can purchase tickets starting today at noon PT. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on January 11 at 9 am PT, and to the general public on January 12 at 9 am PT. To purchase tickets, visit paleyfest.org or download the Paley App at paley.me/app.