Pam & Tommy: Hulu Reveals First Trailer and Release Date

The first look at Hulu’s highly-publicized Pam & Tommy miniseries has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the first official look at the live-action series, which sees Lily James and Sebastian Stan portraying icons Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The trailer also reveals that the series is expected to premiere its first three episode on Hulu on Wednesday, February 2nd, with subsequent episodes debuting weekly.

Pam & Tommy depicts the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee following the release of their infamous unauthorized sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon. The series also stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, and Taylor Schlling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky, and Mike Seely as Hugh Hefner.

Pam & Tommy was first announced in 2018, and was developed by Rogen and his collaborator Evan Goldberg. The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who is also known for helming I, Tonya and Cruella.

“We’re four weeks in and Sebastian and Lily are just killing it,” Gillespie previously told ComicBook.com. “And you know, we’ve got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it’s a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it’s it has a lot of heart. Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we’re again complicit in this, because it’s like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what’s happening to the individuals. So it’s sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it’s pretty out there.”

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say when… I guess it’s going to be early next year, I think,” Gillespie said in a later interview with ComicBook.com. “I’m so happy with how that turned out, and the performances from Sebastian [Stan] and Lily [James] are just amazing. It’s been a great experience all around, and I’m excited for it, so hopefully people like it.”

