I, Tonya and Pam & Tommy Director Craig Gillespie Explains What Draws Him to Real-Life Controversial Figures

This week, the live-action Disney hit Cruella was released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. In honor of its release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the film’s director, Craig Gillespie, who spoke about the movie’s special features and gave some teases about the upcoming Cruella sequel. In addition to helming Cruella, Gillespie also directed the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya and recently wrapped production on the upcoming Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy. The stories of Tonya Harding and Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee aren’t Gillespie’s only biographical works. He’ll also soon be directing a limited series about Mike Tyson titled Iron Mike. During the interview, ComicBook.com asked Gillespie what draws him to the real-life stories of controversial figures.

“I don’t know. It’s maybe… it is odd in a way because literally, as much as I wasn’t aware of it, it seems like everybody, everything I work on is about outsiders,” Gillespie replied. “I came to America when I was 19, and it’s felt very much like you’re like landing in New York in 19 on my own, not knowing anybody. I think maybe that’s impacted things in a way. Yeah. I’m just drawn to… I feel misunderstood and people on the outside, and just trying to find that humanity and that empathy and that understanding because I feel like very often we just judge and make quick assumptions on people in a very two dimensional way. I think when you hit stop and put yourself in their shoes and understand the journey, it becomes a really interesting thing. It makes you look at yourself.”

During the chat, we also asked if Gillespie could tell us when to expect Pam & Tommy and whether or not he could give us any teases.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say when… I guess it’s going to be early next year, I think. I’m so happy with how that turned out, and the performances from Sebastian [Stan] and Lily [James] are just amazing. It’s been a great experience all around, and I’m excited for it, so hopefully people like it,” he replied.

Gillespie also spoke to ComicBook.com earlier this year, and once again praised the Pam & Tommy cast.

“We’re four weeks in and Sebastian and Lily are just killing it. And you know, we’ve got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it’s a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it’s it has a lot of heart. Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we’re again complicit in this, because it’s like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what’s happening to the individuals. So it’s sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it’s pretty out there.”

Cruella is now streaming on Disney+ and is available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Stay tuned for more updates on Pam & Tommy, which is expected to premiere on Hulu next year.