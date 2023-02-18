Paramount+ Cancels Series It Previously Saved After Two Seasons

Paramount+ has officially cancelled Blood & Treasure after two seasons. The series originally debuted on CBS for its first season before being moved to Paramount+ for Season 2. Its Season 2 — and now series — finale aired on October 2nd.

The series' cancellation isn't exactly a major surprise. Blood & Treasure starred Matt Barr who is currently starring in The CW's Walker: Independence which is currently in its first season on that network, a situation that already had some fans wondering about Blood & Treasure's fate. Blood & Treasure also starred Sofia Pernas, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi.

Blood & Treasure was an action-adventure series that followed antiquities expert and Former FBI agent Danny McNamara (Barr) and art thief Lexi Vaziri (Pernas) as they team up to stop a terrorist funding his attacks through stolen treasure. Complicating matters is that Lexi blames the loss of her father on Danny and even further complicating matters is that Danny and Lexi find themselves at the center of a 2000-year-old battle for the very cradle of civilization. The series first debuted on CBS in 2019 with Paramount+ taking it on for a one-season commitment. Season 2's production was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its debut in 2022. The show's official description is below.

"When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny's mentor Dr. Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna. As they chase down Farouk, they encounter unscrupulous individuals who may either be useful allies or dangerous enemies, including Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer who acts solely in his self-interest, and Simon Hardwick, an expert at procuring pilfered artifacts."

While the series did end after two seasons, it didn't exactly end without resolution. The finale concluded with an epilogue that largely wrapped up the series' main stories with a "happily ever after" style conclusion while leaving things just open enough for more should a Season 3 be ordered.

