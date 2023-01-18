SEAL Team is getting another season over at Paramount. According to a press release from the network, the CBS favorite will be delighting fans on the streamer. Season 6 ended with such a tease that social media users ended up getting involved and had #RenewSEALTeam trending with haste. Upstairs at Paramount, someone took notice and started the gears towards Season 7. (Or, the show has been a steady performer both on linear television and on streaming as there's a massive audience for military drama.) A big change from the broadcast seasons to streaming has been that the episode count has shrunken down to 10 episodes from 22 back in the CBS days. But, the audience has traveled with no problem. Check out what the network and its streamer had to say about the announcement down below!

"We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series' poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming said in a release. "The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers."

More SEAL Team On The Way

Here's how CBS describes the beloved series: "SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication."

"Vital to the team's success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

