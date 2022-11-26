Fan-Favorite CBS Series Reboot Now Streaming On Paramount+

Paramount+ is now streaming one CBS fan-favorite over the holiday weekend. Criminal Minds: Evolution got rolling on the platform and fans are discovering the continuing adventures of these crime-fighters. The first two entries are live with a new release every week. December 15th sees a mid-season finale and then things will pick back up on January 12, 2023. As the second half of the season unfolds, it will be interesting to see what the path looks like for Season 2. For now, Erica Messer will serve as showrunner as the new chapter begins.

It's clear that Paramount+ is happy for the return of a beloved favorite. In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series for the streamer explained the plan for the sequel series.

"We are still very much in development on 'Criminal Minds.' We'll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well." Clemens explained to the outlet. "These things ebb and flow...As I mentioned, I came in in the summer and so it took a second to gear up and figure out, 'What are we doing? 'There's not a hidden monster under the water there. It's just been in its process, so it's in development... We have always thought it's a fantastic idea to have 'Criminal Minds' on the service, so that hasn't changed."

Paramount+ dropped a fresh description for the new series as it gets rolling: "CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series' format. CBS' original "Criminal Minds" series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

"Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc."

Are you happy for more Criminal Minds? Let us know down in the comments!