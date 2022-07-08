Paramount Reveals SDCC 2022 Panel Lineup

Pararmount has revealed its panel lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 – and you can check it out below! Paramount and its Paramount+ streaming service will be rolling into SDCC with a nice lineup of content: current fan-favorite headliners include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the hit series Evil; for the younger demographic Rugrats and SpongeBob will be in attendance, while some classic franchises will be launching new content, including Beavis and Butt-Head, Transformers and Teen Wolf.

Here's the full lineup of Paramount panels at SDCC 2022: