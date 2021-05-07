Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals BTS Photo Showing How Much Work Goes Into Each Scene

✖

John Cena's Peacemaker will be making his debut in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, the relaunch of the dysfunctional but quite effective supervillain team. While he hasn't made his full debut yet, Cena's take on the character has already been a hit in the first trailers for the film, and even before those were released Gunn was working on a new Peacemaker series for HBO Max. Gunn is hard at work on the promising new series, and in a new post on Twitter Gunn gave fans a look at just how much work goes into not just the show as a whole but every single scene.

As you can see in the image below, Gunn gives a look at his process, one that he has used in all of his films. He always draws every shot before he shoots it, and while the storyboards are blurred out, you can get a sense of how many are featured in just one scene in the image below.

On the #Peacemaker TV series, like on every film I’ve done, I draw every shot before shooting it. Here’s me looking over the storyboards last night before we crossed them off one by one. Photo by @steveagee cc @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/YeP7xM26fY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2021

Gunn wrote "On the #Peacemaker TV series, like on every film I’ve done, I draw every shot before shooting it. Here’s me looking over the storyboards last night before we crossed them off one by one. Photo by @steveagee cc @DCpeacemaker"

You can also see one has a NO on it, and Gunn revealed he just decided not to do that shot.

We still don't have all the official details on casting and plot, but Peacemaker is expected to include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad lands in theaters and HBO Max August 6th, while Peacemaker is expected to land on HBO Max sometime in 2022. You can also catch Peacemaker every month in DC's current Suicide Squad comic series.

Are you excited for the Peacemaker series? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!