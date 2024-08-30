Peacemaker Star Confirms Surprising Return for Season 2

Robert Patrick will reportedly return to reprise his role as Christopher Smith’s father Auggie in the upcoming, second season of Peacemaker. That’s something that might surprise some fans who remember his character being very dead by the time the first season ended (spoilers, sorry!), but it’s actually in line with some of the lore around Peacemaker in the comics. While that lore might not line up perfectly with the TV show — Peacemaker’s dad wasn’t a supervillain but rather an Army officer and later a politician, who taught Chris some of his earliest skills.

After Auggie’s death in Peacemaker‘s first season, the character showed up again in the season finale as a ghost, telling Christopher what a terrible person he is and essentially haunting him. That “haunting” is in line with a dynamic longtime fans of the Peacemaker comics will remember from his first DC series in the 1980s.

“I was with John [Cena] on Friday. We’re filming season 2,” Patrick said (as reported by PopVerse). He later added, “I was just working with James Gunn on Friday. James is amazing. He’s one of the most talented people I’ve met in my life. Incredible mind and just a wonderful human being. I love him and his wife Jennifer Holland. We were doing a big scene for the second season of Peacemaker on Friday right before I came here.”

While Peacemaker’s core concept as a pacifist who will get peace at any cost — even if he has to kill for it — was always his MO going back to his original creation for Charlton Comics (remember — this is the guy on whom The Comedian was based in Watchmen), the inherent conflict of that, and the way it would tear him apart and make him a little unstable, was not explored until Paul Kupperberg brought the character into the fold at DC (who bought Charlton’s assets in the 1980s).

In Kupperberg, Tod Smith and Pablo Marcos’s 1988 Peacemaker miniseries, audiences learned that not only was Christopher frequently talking (usually arguing) with the ghost of his father, but that father had been a Nazi who died by suicide after his past and crimes came to light. That aspect of the character is one that other writers have returned to over the years, so while it might be jarring for fans of the TV show, it’s likely unsurprising to longtime readers that Patrick is back in for season two.

Peacemaker is now in production for a likely 2025 release.