Peacemaker Star Reveals His Reaction To Season 2’s Wild Twist Almost 2 Months After DCU Bombshell (Exclusive)

It’s been two months since Peacemaker Season 2 delivered shocking twist after shocking twist, and Auggie Smith star Robert Patrick is now reflecting on one bombshell revelation from the latest episodes. Although Patrick’s character dies at the hands of his own son in Peacemaker Season 1, the second outing’s multiverse adventure brings back a different version of him. This forces Christopher Smith (John Cena) to grapple with the loss of his father and brother in his original universe in an all-new way. It also leads to the reveal that Auggie isn’t a white supremacist in every reality — though, as he dies again at the end of Peacemaker Season 2, this is a small comfort for Chris.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, Patrick reacted to Earth-X’s surprising version of his character, admitting he appreciated the twist. “I love James Gunn for doing that,” he said. “Because you got that extreme. And then we go the other way and find out, lo and behold, Augie Smith’s a good guy in this new dimension. So, it was awesome, and that speech he wrote me was awesome.”

The speech in question takes place in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 7, “Like a Keith in the Night,” as Earth-X’s Auggie and Keith (David Denman) confront Chris, John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). After refusing to seek vengeance for the death of his universe’s Chris, he takes offense to Harcourt calling him a Nazi. He then tells the group that he detests the beliefs and behaviors of the people residing in Earth-X, but that he tries to focus on the evil he can address.

It doesn’t paint him in a perfect light —his silence arguably still makes him complicit in the problems of his world — but it shows he’s a more complicated person than Season 1’s Auggie. And Patrick expressed gratitude for getting to bring that complexity to life.

“I really enjoy that aspect of my career,” Patrick explained. “Because, you know, there’s some actors that don’t get to do the kind of stuff that I get to do, and I feel that, for somehow, my career is just… I really feel incredibly grateful and fortunate that I get the opportunities I get… I really, really do, because not everybody gets to do what I get to do.”

Unfortunately, Peacemaker Season 2’s Auggie reveal doesn’t amount to much, as Vigilante smashes through the window and kills Chris’ father, just as he’s finishing his speech. It’s equal parts devastating and hilarious, but it does fail to give Chris a chance to properly find closure. With Gunn’s DCU leaning into the multiverse, however, there may still be an opportunity for that. Patrick hinted that some iteration of his character could return, though it’s not confirmed just yet.

Could Robert Patrick Return as Auggie Smith Again After Peacemaker Season 2?

Image courtesy of HBO Max

According to James Gunn, the future of Peacemaker‘s characters may unfold outside of Season 3, with them popping up in other movies and shows. With the DCU embracing multiple universes, there are plenty of ways this can happen. And speaking with Screen Rant, Patrick admitted that anything’s possible, including Auggie making a comeback.

The actor confirmed that he and Gunn haven’t discussed anything concrete. However, on the subject of seeing more of Auggie, he added, “Certainly, that doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be down the road, and who the hell knows?”

The Peacemaker star also admitted that he didn’t know of his Season 2 involvement until he spoke to one of his co-stars: “Hell, I didn’t even know I was coming back for Season 2 of Peacemaker, until I ran into Steve Agee when I was walking my dogs up in the hills up here.”

With that in mind, Patrick could get another pleasant surprise from Gunn, opening the door for his return. Peacemaker Season 2 does a good job of wrapping his storyline, but we certainly wouldn’t complain about seeing more of him.

Would you like to see Auggie again in the DCU? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!