Everything We Know About Peacemaker Season 3 – Will It Happen?

Following Superman‘s successful theatrical run, Season 2 of Peacemaker quickly rose on the HBO Max charts to become one of the service’s most popular shows ever. By adding alternate dimensions to Peacemaker’s mix of over-the-top violence, crass humor, and genuine heart, the second season also expanded the lore of the new DC Universe, even featuring cameos from some of the biggest characters in comic book history. Furthermore, as creator James Gunn promised, the finale of Peacemaker Season 2 does set up Man of Tomorrow, a cinematic sequel to Superman.

Given the success of John Cena’s Peacemaker and the TV show, it would be an easy bet for DC Studios to green-light Season 3. However, the way Season 2 ends, and Gunn’s previous comments about where we’ll see the character next, throw some shade into this possibility. While it’s certain that’s not the last time we’ll see the 11th Street Kids in the DCU, a third season of Peacemaker might not happen, after all. Be warned, we’ll deal with massive Peacemaker Season 2 spoilers below, including the finale.

What James Gunn Has Said About Peacemaker’s Future

Since the inception of the new DCU, Gunn has been adamant about how every series and film should feel independent of each other, to avoid the “homework” complaints the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been receiving since Avengers: Endgame. The idea is that each chapter in the DCU will supply audiences with enough information for them to follow the story, even if they missed the movies and TV shows that came before. That said, Gunn also underlined “Episode 8 [of Peacemaker] is important to Man of Tomorrow as anything.” So, while no one has to watch Peacemaker, binging the season is supposed to set some context to understand Superman’s (David Corenswet) next movie.

Gunn has also been avoiding fans’ questions about Season 3 of Peacemaker on social media, telling fans to watch the finale first. Still, the co-head of DC Studios did confirm he has immediate plans for Peacemaker and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), teasing that a project currently in development by DC Studios will feature the 11th Street Kids. Recently, ComicBook sat down with Gunn on a roundtable and got to discuss the possibility of Peacemaker appearing in movies again. “I actually know the answer to that question,” he revealed. “And I am not at liberty to say under penalty of the [Peter] Safran punishment.” That’s a coy way to say “yes,” although he didn’t reveal which project that would be. Now that the Peacemaker Season 2 finale is available, we can make an informed guess of how all these comments tie up.

How Peacemaker Season 2’s Ending Sets Up More

Season 2 of Peacemaker sees the 11th Street Kids using all the money Vigilante recovered from criminals and drug lords over the years to fund Checkmate, an independent security agency that intends to stand up to ARGUS and work for the benefit of people, rather than serving the interests of the military or the government. Employing all the 11th Street Kids, Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez), Agent Fleury (Tim Meadows), and even Judomaster (Nhut Le). Season 2 of Peacemaker emphasizes how Checkmate will be a major player in the DCU moving forward, so it’s fair to assume all these characters will return for further storylines. In fact, since they oppose Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) using the Salvation planet as a prison for metahumans, it’s likely they will all appear in Man of Tomorrow.

Salvation will also play a big role in Man of Tomorrow. Over the course of Season 2 of Peacemaker, Rick Flag Sr. proved to be a fanatic just like Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), convinced that the world would be a better place if metahumans were simply removed from Earth. Since Lex Luthor will be one of the protagonists of Man of Tomorrow, and he has already been working with Rick Flag Sr. in the Salvation initiative, it’s fair to assume that it will be a major plot point in the upcoming movie.

That leads us to Peacemaker. In the final moments of the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, Rick Flag Sr. forged documents with Christopher Smith’s signature and sent him to Salvation, supposedly as a human volunteer to test the planet’s conditions. As a result, Chris ends up stranded on a different planet, all alone, hearing the sounds of beasts in the distance. While there could be a third season of Peacemaker to address this dangling plot thread, the fact that Man of Tomorrow will deal with Salvation somehow means Peacemaker’s next appearance will probably be in theaters. Man of Tomorrow should wrap the Salvation plotline, rescuing Christopher Smith from his prison with the help of his friends at Checkmate.

What about after Man of Tomorrow? Gunn could always green-light a third season of Peacemaker that follows a new storyline, once Salvation is shut down for good. However, since the second season of the show is as much about Chris as about the 11th Street Kids finding their calling to do good, it would make more sense for DC Studios to simply move forward with a Checkmate TV show. That would serve as a continuation of Peacemaker that still reframes the story as an ensemble effort, just like Season 2 promised it would do.

Man of Tomorrow is set to be released on July 9, 2027, most likely with Peacemaker involved.

Would you like Peacemaker to have a third season? Or is it better we get a Checkmate series instead?