Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series

Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.

Vampire Academy is based on the novels of writer Richelle Mead, while One Of Us Is Lying is based on Karen K. McManus' novel.

What is Vampire Academy about?

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first. The series starred Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

"I don't think we really left anything out because what was great about nine was nine sort of feels like a finale. I think if we had ended at nine it could have been a good finale," MacIntyre previously told ComicBook.com. "So, it felt like it allowed 10 to be the thing that tees up season two and pay some things off and tees some things up. Like the goal is to finish the episode and be like, 'I cannot wait to see where all these stories go.'"

What is One Of Us Is Lying about?

In One Of Us Is Lying, at Bayview High, five students – Simon, Addy, Cooper, Bronwyn, and Nate – are given detention. Simon, known for starting an online gossip group with his friend Janae to snitch on his classmates, suffers a sudden and fatal allergic reaction. Each of the four students had a motive to kill Simon, and after it is determined his death was not an accident, an investigation ensues.

The series starred Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, and Alimi Ballard.

What do you think of Peacock cancelling both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!