Peacock Releases Full Lineup of Halloween-Themed Programming

With October right around the corner, https://comicbook.com/horror/news/new-halloween-kills-tv-spots-highlight-lindsey-wallaces-return/ to get into the spirit of the spooky season, with Peacock unveiling its impressive slate of originals and beloved classics that will be available on the service. One of the most exciting movies that Peacock subscribers can look forward to is Halloween Kills, which debuts on the service on October 15th, the same day it hits theaters, with that day also marking the return of all eight Harry Potter films to the service. These films, along with a number of all-new series and fan-favorite franchises will be debuting on the service in the coming weeks, making Peacock a go-to destination for horror fans.
Scroll down to see all the exciting movies and TV series fans can check out on Peacock to get in the mood for Halloween.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Peacock Original Series
The Toolbox Killer
- Streaming September 23rd
- In his own words, America’s most sadistic serial killer, Lawrence Bittaker, describes his 1979 killing spree in this 2-hour documentary. Known as “The Toolbox Killer,” Lawrence Bittaker, alongside his partner Roy Norris, committed heinous acts. Bittaker remained silent about his crimes for 40 years until he met criminologist Laura Brand. Over the course of five years, Brand recorded her many conversations with Bittaker as he spoke from death row about his methods and motives, providing unique insights into the mind of a criminal sadist.
Unidentified with Demi Lovato
- Streaming September 30th
- Unidentified with Demi Lovato is an unscripted series that follows Lovato, their skeptical best friend Matthew, and their sister Dallas, as they attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas, and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.
One of Us Is Lying
- Streaming October 7th
- Based on Karen M. McManus’s #1 New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
Create the Escape
- Streaming October 7th
- Create the Escape is a series that allows kids to create, design, and build their very own escape rooms. With the help of design professionals, the kids will bring their escape rooms to life before challenging parents or family members to escape in an allotted time. With the kids in control, anything is possible.
Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween
- Streaming October 21st
- From BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and the minds of Tasty, the world’s largest digital food network, Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown. Teams of three bakers, called “Scare Squads,” are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that people can literally explore. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs!
Freaky Franchises
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Bride of Chucky
- Seed of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Cult of Chucky
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Jason X
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 the Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
- Freddy vs. Jason
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- Phantasm
- Phantasm II
- Phantasm III
- Phantasm IV: Oblivion
- Phantasm: Ravager
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- Aliens vs. Predator
- Psycho II
- Psycho III
- Psycho
- Psycho IV: The Beginning
- The Making of Psycho
- Bates Motel S1-5
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw 3D
- Jigsaw
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- The Texas Chain Massacre (2003)
- The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Leatherface
- Dracula
- Dracula (1979)
- The Mummy
- The Invisible Man
- The Bride of Frankenstein
- Werewolf of London
- The Raven
- Dracula’s Daughter
- Son of Frankenstein
- The Invisible Man Returns
- The Mummy’s Hand
- The Invisible Woman
- The Mummy’s Tomb
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
- Phantom of the Opera
- Son of Dracula
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge
- The Mummy’s Ghost
- The Mummy’s Curse
- The Creature Walks Among Us
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The House That Screamed
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Gamera, Super Monster
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Monstroid
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night
Creepy Classics
- Curse of the Werewolf
- Dr. Cyclops
- It Came from Outer Space
- Night Monster
- Night of the Living Dead
- Phantom of the Opera
- The Brides of Dracula
- The Evil of Frankenstein
- The Raven
- The Strange Case of Dr. Rx
- Werewolf Of London
Family Friendly
- A Monster in Paris
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Ghost Squad
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Lil’ Monsters
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
- Monster High: Haunted
- The Little Witch
- The Munsters S1-2
- Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original) – streaming October 21st
Funny Frights
- An American Werewolf in London
- Bride of Chucky
- Dave Made a Maze
- Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
- Decoys
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Hansel & Gretel Get Baked
- Seed of Chucky
- Slither
- Tales From the Hood 2 – streaming October 2nd
- Tales from the Hood 3
- The Burbs
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Munsters S1-2
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Real-Life Killers
- Buried in The Backyard S1-3
- Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks
- Dr. Death S1 (Peacock Original)
- Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story
- Homicide for the Holidays S1-3
- John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise S1 (Peacock Original)
- Killerpost
- My Friend Dahmer
- Party Monster
- Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer
- Snapped: Killer Couples S1-11
- Snapped: She Made Me Do It
- The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)
- Women Behind Bars S1-4
- World’s Most Evil Killers
Slasher Cinema
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Black Christmas
- Bride of Chucky
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Jason X
- Lake Alice
- Prom Night
- Seed of Chucky
- Sleepaway Camp
- The Funhouse
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
Alien Encounters
- Alien Agent
- Alien Convergence
- Alien Origin
- Alien vs. Predator
- Ancient Aliens
- Decoys
- It Came from Outer Space
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Predator 2
- Predator
- Prometheus
- The Fourth Kind
- They Live
- UFO Chronicles: Alien Technology
- UFO Chronicles: Area 51 Exposed
- UFO Chronicles: Masters of Deception
- UFO Chronicles: The Black Programs
- UFO Chronicles: The Shadow World
- Unidentified with Demi Lovato (Peacock Original)
Supernatural and Hauntings
- A Dead Calling
- Anneliese: The Exorcist Tapes
- Dead Silence – streaming October 13th
- Devil
- Haunted Hospital: Heilstätten
- Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2
- Ouija
- Rigor Mortis
- Rings
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Separation
- The Amityville Haunting
- The Bell Witch Haunting
- The Exorcist III
- The Eye
- The Haunting of Whaley House
- The Sixth Sense
- The Skeleton Key
Eerie ’80s
- Cat People
- Gremlins
- Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2
- Predator
- Prince of Darkness
- Prom Night
- Shocker
- Sleepaway Camp
- The Funhouse
- They Live
- Videodrome
’90s Nightmares
- Bad Moon
- Darkman
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Nightbreed
- Predator 2
- Psycho (1998)
- The Crush
- The Exorcist III
- The People Under the Stairs
- The Sixth Sense
- Village of the Damned
Halloween-Themed TV Episodes
- 30 Rock: “Stone Mountain” – Season 4, Episode 3
- 3rd Rock from the Sun: “Scaredy Dick” – Season 3, Episode 5
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween” – Season 1, Episode 6
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween II” – Season 2, Episode 4
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween III” – Season 3, Episode 5
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween IV” – Season 4, Episode 5
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “HalloVeen” – Season 5, Episode 4
- Charmed: “All Halliwell’s Eve” – Season 3, Episode 4
- Charmed: “Kill Billie, Volume 1” – Season 8, Episode 4
- Cheers: “Fairy Tales Can Come True” – Season 3, Episode 4
- Cheers: “Diane’s Nightmare” – Season 4, Episode 5
- Cheers: “House of Horrors with Formal Dining and Used Brick” – Season 5, Episode 5
- Cheers: “Bar Wars V: The Final Judgement” – Season 10, Episode 7
- Everybody Hates Chris: “Everybody Hates Halloween” – Season 1, Episode 6
- Everybody Loves Raymond: “Halloween Candy” – Season 3, Episode 6
- Frasier: “Halloween” – Season 5, Episode 3
- Frasier: “Room Full of Heroes” – Season 9, Episode 6
- Frasier: “Tales from the Crypt”- Season 10, Episode 5
- George Lopez: “Halloween Cheer” – Season 2, Episode 4
- George Lopez: “Leave It to Lopez” – Season 4, Episode 5
- George Lopez: “No One Gets Out Alive” – Season 3, Episode 7
- George Lopez: “Trick or Treat Me Right” – Season 5, Episode 5
- The King of Queens: “Ticker Treat” – Season 4, Episode 6
- Law & Order: “Ghosts” – Season 16, Episode 3
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent: “Masquerade” – Season 6, Episode 6
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Glasgowman’s Wrath” – Season 16, Episode 6
- Monk: “Mr. Monk Goes Home Again” – Season 4, Episode 2
- Murder, She Wrote: “Reflections of the Mind” – Season 2, Episode 6
- Murder, She Wrote: “Night of the Headless Horseman” – Season 3, Episode 11
- Murder, She Wrote: “Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble” – Season 5, Episode 13
- Murder, She Wrote: “The Witch’s Curse” – Season 8, Episode 12
- Murder, She Wrote: “Legacy of Borbey House” – Season 10, Episode 3
- Murder, She Wrote: “Nan’s Ghost: Part 1” – Season 12, Episode 6
- Parenthood: “Orange Alert” – Season 2, Episode 6
- Parks and Recreation: “Greg Pikitis” – Season 2, Episode 7
- Parks and Recreation: “Halloween Surprise” – Season 5, Episode 5
- Parks and Recreation: “Meet ‘n’ Greet” – Season 4, Episode 5
- Parks and Recreation: “Recall Vote” – Season 6, Episode 7
- Psych: “This Episode Sucks” – Season 6, Episode 3
- Punky Brewster: “The Perils of Punky: Parts 1” – Season 2, Episode 6
- Punky Brewster: “The Perils of Punky: Parts 2” – Season 2, Episode 7
- Punky Brewster: “Love Thy Neighbor” – Season 2, Episode 10
- Saved by the Bell: “Mystery Weekend” – Season 3, Episode 26
- Superstore: “Halloween Theft” – Season 2, Episode 7
- Superstore: “Sal’s Dead” – Season 3, Episode 5
- Superstore: “Costume Competition” – Season 4, Episode 4
- Superstore: “Trick-or-Treat” – Season 5, Episode 6
- Two and a Half Men: “Hi, Mr. Horned One” – Season 3, Episode 6
- Two and a Half Men: “The Ol’ Mexican Spinach” – Season 12, Episode 1
- What are you looking forward to checking out on Peacock? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!