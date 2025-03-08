Peacock Gets Long Overdue Upgrade (And Subscribers Are Excited)

NBC’s Peacock streaming service has received a long overdue upgrade and subscribers are quite happy as a result. NBC launched Peacock back in 2020, and while it has come nowhere near the likes of Netflix or Hulu or Disney+ in terms of popularity, it does boast 36 million subscribers as of January 2025. Many of these subscribers have been calling for NBC to add one feature in particular, and these calls have been heard.

Over on the Peacock Reddit page, one of the top posts is a post thanking the streaming service for adding the “remove from continue watching” option, which has been missing from Peacock since its launch five years ago.

“Thanks for the ‘remove from continue watching’ option,” reads the post in question. “This was well over due and I was so excited seeing it as an option now!”

In the replies to the post, many Peacock subscribers were as surprised as they were excited to see it added, not only because they missed the addition, but because they thought they would never get it.

“Ye literally yelled to my partner in excitement,” reads one of the comments. “Oh my God this is so annoying,” reads a second comment. “Yes, thank you.”

Unfortunately, as some other comments point out, it appears the implementation of the feature is not universal yet. More specifically, users are not finding the feature with certain access points such as Apple TV, Roku, and Android. It is unclear if this is specific to certain access points or just because the feature has been soft launched and not rolled out to everyone yet. Unfortunately, all we have is speculation because Peacock has not communicated on this.

Peacock, for those that don’t know, is available for $7.99 a month, making it one of the cheaper streaming services in this space. In addition to exclusive new content specifically made for the platform, it is the exclusive home of a large variety of NBC content from yesteryear. There’s more to it than just NBC content though. For example, it is also the streaming partner of the Premier League in the United States. There is also the perk of being able to watch any NBC series the day after it airs on traditional television.

