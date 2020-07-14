Peacock Streaming Service Launching Without Roku or Amazon Fire Support

The already-crowded landscape of streaming services is about to add yet another name to its ranks. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is set to launch in the United States on July 15th, joining the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. Unlike those other services, though, Peacock will have a free tier that allows everyone to watch certain content without paying. That will help make the new service more popular than some others, but it will also have the added speed bump of only streaming on a handful of devices.

Similar to HBO Max, Peacock won't be available on Roku or Amazon Fire devices, two of the most popular streaming platforms in the country. NBCUniversal has yet to strike a deal with Amazon or Roku to stream on those devices, so potential users will have to find other methods in order to watch the new service.

There's no telling when Peacock will be available on Amazon or Roku devices, at least not yet. There was hope that WarnerMedia would strike a deal for HBO Max shortly after its launch, but one month later the service still isn't available on those platforms.

If you are looking forward to Peacock, there are still plenty of different ways to watch the service. Peacock is already available on certain Comcast Xfinity set top devices and will launch on a number of smart TVs, along with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Of course, the service will also be on web browsers and all mobile devices.

Here are the devices that will be compatible with Peacock at launch:

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple iPhones and iPads

Google Chromecast

Android devices

Microsoft Xbox One

Sony PlayStation 4 (Starting July 20th)

Web browsers

Vizio SmartCast TVs

LG Smart TVs

Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

Cox's Contour TV

If you have any of the above devices, watching Peacock won't be a problem. The service will arrive with a free, ad-supported tier that has access to over 13,000 hours of content. The premium tier costs $4.99 per month and will have more content, but still utilize ads. An extra $5 each month will remove ads entirely.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.