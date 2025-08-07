Peacock Is Streaming an Iconic ’60s TV Show That Horror Fans Love

Peacock’s streaming library updates with fresh titles monthly, bringing subscribers some of the most recent hits in TV and film, but the NBCUniversal streamer is also a treasure trove of fan favorites from decades past. Streaming alongside titles like The Office, Twisted Metal, and Love Island USA is a hidden gem from the ‘60s that is not only one of the most iconic TV shows of that decade, but also a horror classic. Given that the show remains a fan-favorite six decades after its release, we’d say it’s worth a watch.
The show in question is none other than The Munsters, the Allan Burns and Chris Hayward-created CBS sitcom. The series only aired for a total of 70 episodes spread across two seasons from 1964 to 1966, but it had a profound cultural impact that has helped to establish The Munsters as a timeless classic still enjoyed today. Both seasons of the series are available to stream on Peacock.
A satirical take on American suburban life, traditional sitcoms, and the classic Universal horror films, The Munsters centered around a family of Transylvanian-American monsters as they attempt to fit into everyday life at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. The series starred Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster (Frankenstein’s monster), Yvonne De Carlo as his vampire wife Lily, Butch Patrick as Eddie as their werewolf-like son Eddie, Al Lewis as Grandpa and Beverly Owen and later Pat Priest as Marilyn.
Drawing similar success to fellow ‘60s sitcom The Addams Family, The Munsters is now rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 93% audience score. With its lasting fanfare, the series has been given new life on several occasions, including through several feature-length films, beginning with Munster, Go Home! in 1966, the animated one-hour special, The Mini-Munsters, in 1973, and the three-season sequel series, The Munsters Today, that aired between 1988 and 1991. It was reported last year that Universal Studio Group is developing a The Munsters reboot titled 1313.
New on Peacock
The Munsters is just one title in Peacock’s expansive content library. Every month, the streamer adds new TV series and movies, with a fresh lineup now available to stream. See the full list of Peacock’s August 1st arrivals below.
