Casting the 5 Biggest New Harry Potter Characters for Season 2 of HBO’s Remake

The HBO remake of Harry Potter is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2026. It has been announced that each season of the show will adapt a different book from the iconic series of novels, with the first based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. With season 1 set to release on December 25, details about the show are being gradually revealed, with cast announcements in particular causing some debate and building the general sense of hype surrounding the show. The feeling around the TV reboot is that the episodic format will likely allow for a more faithful and robust adaptation of the books, which is something that many Harry Potter fans are excited to see.

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While the cast for Harry Potter season 1 has been announced, that hasn’t stopped fans looking to the future to speculate which actors will bring other roles to life. Season 2, which will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, will introduce a number of new characters into the show, many of which are already fan favorites. For each, there seems to be at least one outstanding contender to play the role, with major celebrities’ names being suggested to bring the Chamber of Secrets characters to life.

5) Andy Serkis as Dobby

One character that the Harry Potter reboot will undeniably need to include is Dobby, the house-elf who plays a central role in the story of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Considering the character’s non-human nature, motion capture and voice acting will almost certainly be employed, and there’s no actor better suited for such a role than Andy Serkis. Serkis has proven time and again that he is the master of delivering excellent physical performances through motion capture, making him one of the strongest contenders to play Dobby in Harry Potter season 2.

4) Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley

Harry Potter season 2 will also need to introduce an important member of the Order of the Phoenix, Arthur Weasley. The Weasley family patriarch makes his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and for the HBO reboot, we think Simon Pegg would be an excellent choice. As well as being a natural redhead, Pegg would be able to perfectly deliver the warm-hearted eccentricity of Arthur Weasley, and the role would reunite him with long-time collaborator Nick Frost, who is set to appear as Hagrid in the reboot.

3) Kit Harrington as Gilderoy Lockhart

Kit Harrington playing Gilderoy Lockhart might seem a stretch to those who have only really seen the actor in Game of Thrones, but he’s the most popular fancast for the role for a very good reason. Harrington provided the voice of Lockhart in the Harry Potter audiobooks, and while he’s best-known for playing fairly serious roles, he’s actually got an impressive comedic streak. As such, Harrington would be perfect for the vainglorious Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry Potter season 2

2) Amelie Bea Smith as Moaning Myrtle

Moaning Myrtle is one of the characters the Harry Potter reboot must fix, as the movies made such a bizarre choice in casting a 37-year-old to play the teenage ghost. Amelie Bea Smith, best known for her role in The Haunting of Bly Manor and for voicing Peppa Pig, is now the perfect age to play Myrtle. As well as being an age-appropriate casting, Smith has already proved she possesses the unique ability to play an on-screen ghost, making her the obvious choice.

1) Owen Cooper as Tom Riddle

The success of the TV show Adolescence hinged largely on the staggering performance of Owen Cooper as a teen charged with murdering a classmate. As season 2 of the HBO Harry Potter reboot will need to cast an actor in the role of Tom Riddle, there’s no better choice out there than Cooper, whose recent turn as a young man caught up in a dangerous ideology that has led him down a dark path more than qualifies him for the role. What’s more, Cooper has even expressed interest in playing Tom Riddle, making his casting a truly perfect fit.

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