Percy Jackson: Timothy Simons Cast as Tantalus in Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is taking to the seas. Disney+’s serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels continues to follow book chronology for its sophomore installment, adapting The Sea of Monsters for Season 2. The Sea of Monsters story puts Camp Half-Blood in danger, as someone has poisoned Thalia’s Tree, a mystical sapling that provides a protective barrier around the demigod sanctuary to prevent monsters from getting inside. In an effort to save Camp Half-Blood, Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn) is sent on a quest to the Sea of Monsters (better known as the Bermuda Triangle to mortals) to retrieve the Golden Fleece, a magical artifact with the capability to heal what it encases.

As Clarisse’s quests persists, Camp Half-Blood activities director Chiron (Glynn Turman) takes the blame for Thalia’s Tree’s poisoning. As a son of titan lord Kronos, the overarching big bad of the Percy Jackson series who is actively being resurrected at this time, Chiron is suspected to be doing his father’s bidding.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Casts Timothy Simons as Tantalus

Chiron’s replacement has been found.

As reporter by Variety, Timothy Simons has been cast as Tantalus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. Simons joins a collection of newcomers to the Percy Jackson ensemble including Daniel Diemer (Tyson), Sandra Bernhard (Anger), Kristen Schaal (Tempest), and Margaret Cho (Wasp).

In Greek mythology, Tantalus is a son of Zeus that ruled over an ancient western city. When the god of lightning offered him a spot at the Olympian table, Tantalus requested to bring nectar and ambrosia back to his people in an effort to become famed as “the mortal who brought god food to the Earth.” Zeus fatefully refused, leading to Tantalus cooking his son Pelops in a stew and serving it to the gods, a move that called back to the gods’ father Kronos eating them years prior.

Zeus punished Tantalus by disintegrating him with the Master Bolt and personally delivering his soul to Hades in the Underworld. There, Tantalus served the eternal punishment that saw him stand in a lake with a fruit tree growing on a branch above him. When he reached down to drink, the water dried up, and when he reached up to eat, the wind blew the fruits out of reach.

That backstory is canon to Percy Jackson. In The Sea of Monsters book, Tantalus arrives in Rick Riordan’s present-day Greek mythological world by replacing Chiron as Camp Half-Blood’s activities director while Chiron remains a suspect for Thalia’s Tree’s poisoning. Tantalus abuses his power, regularly ridiculing Percy and his new half-brother Tyson. He is also responsible for reintroducing chariot racing to Camp Half-Blood.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is currently in production and is set to stream on Disney+ in 2025.