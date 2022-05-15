Pitch Perfect TV Series Wraps Filming, Title Confirmed

✖

Filming on Peacock and Universal Television's Pitch Perfect television series has officially wrapped and its title has been confirmed. Star Adam Devine took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo marking the end of filming on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, writing in his caption that "after 3 months in Berlin techno now makes sense."

Peacock first announced the Pitch Perfect television series last fall. The series will see Devine reprise his role of Bumper from the first two Pitch Perfect films, described by the streamer as "several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin."

"Our upcoming 'Pitch Perfect' series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement when the series was announced. "When we saw the opportunity to create a series for 'Pitch Perfect' with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise."

"We're so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise 'Pitch Perfect' to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "We're lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of 'Pitch Perfect' is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is set to star Devine along with The Suicide Squad star Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, and Jameela Jamil among others. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin was given a straight to series order and does not yet have a release date.

Inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, Pitch Perfect would spawn three movies and gross over $600 million collectively at the global box office. Anna Kendrick lead the cast for the films, flanked by Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee Skylar Astin, Ben Platt, Flula Borg, Hailee Steinfeld, and Elizabeth Banks.

