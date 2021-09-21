Pitch Perfect TV Series Ordered at Peacock Starring Adam Devine

Peacock and Universal Television have announced that the film franchise Pitch Perfect is headed to television with a straight-to-series order at the streaming service. In a press release they confirm that Adam Devine will reprise his role of Bumper from the first two movies in the series. Elizabeth Banks will executive produce the series alongside Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions and Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films. In a brief synopsis, the streamer reveals “several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.”

“Our upcoming ‘Pitch Perfect’ series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “When we saw the opportunity to create a series for ‘Pitch Perfect’ with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise ‘Pitch Perfect’ to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this (musical-filled) world,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of ‘Pitch Perfect’ is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”

Inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, Pitch Perfect would spawn three movies and gross over $600 million collectively at the global box office. Anna Kendrick lead the cast for the films, flanked by Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee Skylar Astin, Ben Platt, Flula Borg, Hailee Steinfeld, and Elizabeth Banks.

News of the Pitch Perfect series on Peacock comes on the heels of other NBCUniversal films that are making the transition to TV including (Parks and Recreation‘s Michael Schur will executive produce) and .