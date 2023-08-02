Pluto TV Set to Launch in Another Market

Pluto TV, the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service from Paramount, is set to launch in another market this summer. It was announced on Tuesday that Pluto TV will be making its way to Australia very soon, working as part of the 10 Play platform. The streaming service will be launching in Australia by the end of August, adding another international market to its lineup of 35 countries.

Australia's edition of Pluto TV will launch with 50 different FAST channels, all accessible within the free 10 Play digital platform. The initial channels will include South Park, Happy Days, Duck Dynasty, I Love Lucy, and several channels dedicated to both Nickelodeon and MTV programming.

"These 50 Pluto TV channels represent our first step to engage with Australian audiences and we are happy to mark this milestone by partnering with 10 Play, demonstrating once more the strength of our Paramount ecosystem," said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international GM for Pluto TV said. "As pioneers in the FAST industry, we are bringing a new and unique user experience through curated channels dedicated to this market. Our mix of local and international content which matches the needs of our local audiences is what makes Pluto TV so valuable for viewers, clients, and partners across the world."

"This announcement builds on 10 Play's success in 2023 – the biggest year ever for the platform with minutes viewed up 21% on 2022. It gives 10 Play a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences," said Jarrod Villani, executive VP, chief operating and commercial officer and regional lead, Paramount Australia & New Zealand.

Pluto TV Brings Original TMNT to Streaming

While Pluto prepares another international launch, the version of the platform in the United States has finally brought one of the most beloved animated shows of the '80s and '90s to the world of streaming. The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series hasn't been available on any major streaming service, but that changed this week with the addition of the original series on Pluto TV.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles episodes aren't available as part of Pluto TV"s on-demand offerings, but they are programmed onto the service's dedicated TMNT channel. That channel also plays episodes of the newer TMNT shows from Nickelodeon.