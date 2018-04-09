‘Preacher’ Casts Jonny Coyne as Allfather D’Aronique

Preacher Season Three has added Jonny Coyne in a key recurring role.

Coyne will play Allfather D’Aronique, the gluttonous and powerful leader of The Grail, the secret society introduced in the Preacher‘s second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coyne just completed a season-long storyline on NBC’s The Blacklist. He can next be seen in The Nun and Beirut.

Among Allfather D’Aronique’s Grail agents are Herr Starr, played by Pip Torrens, and Lara Featherstone, played by Julie Ann Emery. While Starr is dedicated to The Grail, he is not entirely loyal to D’Aronique and harbors plans to overthrow the Allfather as leader of the organization.

Based on the Vertigo Comics series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, Ruth Negga as Tulip O’Hare, and Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy. The series follows Custer after he becomes possessed by a heavenly creature on the run who grant him the power of The Word, which compels anyone who hears Custer’s commands to obey. When Custer discovers that God Himself is missing from heaven, he hits the road with his outlaw love Tulip and vampire friend Cassidy to find the Lord and meets all kinds of bizarre and deranged threats along the way. One is the Saint of Killers, played by Graham McTavish, an unstoppable killing machine released from Hell for the express purpose of stopping Jesse’s quest.

Preacher recently cast Tony-award winning actress Betty Buckley as Marie “Gran’ma” L’Angelle, Jesse’s grandmother and the matriarch of the fanatical L’Angelle family. Colin Cunningham and Jeremy Childs were cast as TC and Jody respectively, two of Gran’ma’s enforcers. Liz McGeever will play Christina, Jesse’s mother.

Preacher was developed for television by Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Catlin acts as showrunner for the series. The series debuted on AMC in 2016 with 10 episodes filmed in New Mexico. The series was renewed for a 13-episode second season in 2017, which saw production and the show’s setting move to New Orleans. The series has returned to New Orleans for its third season.

AMC is also home to the mega-popular adaptation of the Image Comics series The Walking Dead. Goldberg and Rogen are working on an adaptation of another irreverent Garth Ennis Series, The Boys, for Amazon Studios.

Preacher returns to AMC in 2018.

Source: Deadline

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!