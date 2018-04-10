‘Preacher’ Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

Jesse Custer is back in action this summer.

AMC has officially revealed that the third season of Preacher will premiere on June 24th.

“Get your affairs in order and your soul ready – we’re coming back!” the official Preacher Twitter account announced. “Preacher Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 24th”

Based on the Vertigo Comics series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, Ruth Negga as Tulip O’Hare, and Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy.

The series follows Custer after he becomes possessed by a heavenly creature on the run who grants him the power of The Word, which compels anyone who hears Custer’s commands to obey. When Custer discovers that God Himself is missing from heaven, he hits the road with his outlaw love Tulip and vampire friend Cassidy to find the Lord and meets all kinds of bizarre and deranged threats along the way. One is the Saint of Killers, played by Graham McTavish, an unstoppable killing machine released from Hell for the express purpose of stopping Jesse’s quest.

Preacher recently cast Jonny Coyne as Allfather D’Aronique, the head of the secret society known as The Grail.The series also cast Tony-award winning actress Betty Buckley as Marie “Gran’ma” L’Angelle, Jesse’s grandmother and the matriarch of the fanatical L’Angelle family. Colin Cunningham and Jeremy Childs were cast as TC and Jody respectively, two of Gran’ma’s enforcers. Liz McGeever will play Christina, Jesse’s mother.

Preacher was developed for television by Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Catlin acts as showrunner for the series. The series debuted on AMC in 2016 with 10 episodes filmed in New Mexico. The series was renewed for a 13-episode second season in 2017, which saw production and the show’s setting move to New Orleans. The series has returned to New Orleans for its third season.

Goldberg and Rogen are working on an adaptation of another irreverent Garth Ennis Series, The Boys, for Amazon Studios.

Are you ready for more Preacher? Let us know in the comments!