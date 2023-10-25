Good Omens: Neil Gaiman Gives Update on Possible Season 3

Good Omens co-author/co-showrunner Neil Gaiman has responded to reports that Amazon and the BBC plan to renew the series for a third season on Prime Video. Deadline's original report claimed the series would likely return with its other showrunner, Douglas Mackinnon, who executive-produced and directed the show. In response to a fan asking about the article via Tumblr, Gaiman replied, "Every day it's getting closer. We aren't quite there yet. But Amazon has definitely been doing things that make a third season more likely." He also confirmed that the third season would be the last, replying to another fan question by saying, "No, there won't be an S4." Series leads David Tennant and Michael Sheen are expected to reprise their respective roles as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale.

Mackinnon confirmed his exit from Good Omens on social media. After posting a photograph from Good Omens' set (without naming the series, as part of a call to support the SAG-AFTRA strike), Mackinnon confirmed in the post's comments that, "I'm not involved with this show anymore." When asked on BlueSky about Mackinnon's continued involvement in Good Omen, Gaiman confirmed, "Douglas has moved on to other projects."

What will Good Omens Season 3 be about?

Fans were surprised when Good Omens, billed as a limited series adapting the entire Good Omens novel Gaiman wrote with the late Terry Pratchett, got renewed for a second season. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Tennant shared that he was surprised more by Good Omens 2 than when he got called back to Doctor Who.

"Good Omens was never a franchise, as it were," Tennant said. "As you say, it was one story that had existed as this beloved novel for so many years. So I suppose it was a surprise that it might go somewhere else. It was not an option to do more. It was never a notion when we first talked about it, so it sort of crept up on us. So, it was less of a surprise and more of a slightly slow dawning realization that actually we were going to get to go back and see what happened to Aziraphale and Crowley next. But then when we were back on set, it felt like the most natural thing. Like, of course, you weren't going to leave these characters alone. Of course, there were more stories to tell. And they seemed to lend themselves to it."

When asked about the possibility of Good Omens Season 3 in a separate interview with ComicBook.com alongside Sheen, Tennant said, "Well, it's not in our gift. Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but..."

Sheen jokingly added. "I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable," borrowing a running gag from the show. He then corrected his statement to "Inevitable."

Gaiman based Good Omens 2 on a Good Omens sequel that he and Pratchett had discussed but never wrote. The season ended on a cliffhanger that sets up Good Omens 3 but has had fans on edge.

Gaiman confirmed that he had plans for a third Good Omens season in July and let fans know what they could do to help make the season happen. "It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman wrote on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA."

Good Omens Cast

Tennant and Sheen star in Good Omens Season 2, with Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel. The Good Omens TV show is a co-production of Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, written by Neil Gaiman and John Finnemore and directed by Douglas Mackinnon. The cast also includes Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael, Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel, Miranda Richardson as the demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, Nina Sosanya as Nina, Liz Carr as the archangel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as the angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub. Gaiman is an executive producer with Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, and Rod Brown.

Good Omens Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on July 28th. Both Good Omens seasons are streaming now on Prime Video.