Leverage: Redemption Renewed for Season 3, But Finds New Streaming Home

Leverage: Redemption is coming back for a third season, but there's a twist. On Tuesday, it was announced that the series had been renewed for Season 3 but that instead of airing on Amazon's Freevee — where the first two seasons ran — Season 3 of the series will debut on Prime Video in 2024 instead (via Variety). Leverage: Redemption is a revival of TNT's series, Leverage and was one of the major scripted titles available on Freevee, having been ordered to series initially in 2020 when the platform was still called IMDb TV. Presently, the first two seasons of Leverage: Redemption are available to stream on Freevee.

"Fans have been devoted to 'Leverage: Redemption' since the series premiered on Freevee," says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD; unscripted and targeted programming for Amazon MGM Studios. "Every season has showcased the fun dynamic between our cast combined with the triumphant, David vs. Goliath stories envisioned by our writers. As we embark on our next chapter, we are thrilled to be able to share the show with our Prime customers and continue to offer the exclusive 'Leverage' FAST channel to our Freevee customers."

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Leverage franchise in collaboration with the Amazon MGM Studios team," said Dean Devlin, executive producer and CEO of Electric Entertainment. "Our dedicated fan base will be delighted to know that they can continue to follow their favorite reformed criminals as they use their expert skills for the greater good, championing the underdog in their acts of goodwill."

What is Leverage: Redemption About?

Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon as a group of criminals who "stage elaborate cons against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged." The series is executive produced by Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rodgers is showrunner and executive producer. Chris Downey also serves as executive producer while Kate Rorick serves as consulting producer.

Prime Video Recently Ordered a Bosch Spinoff to Series

Last month, Amazon's Prime Video gave a 10-episode series order to the Untitled Renee Ballard series, a series inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly. The original Bosch series debuted on Amazon Prime Video and ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. It was inspired by Connelly's novels in which Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) follows the investigative creed, "Everybody counts or nobody counts," even if it means putting his own career in jeopardy. Bosch: Legacy, which sees Welliver reprising his iconic role, has already been renewed for a second and third season for Amazon's Freevee platform.