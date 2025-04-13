Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Wildest TV Dramas of the 2000s

FX Network helped transform the television landscape in the 2000s and 2010s, ushering in the era of “Prestige TV” with shows like The Shield, Rescue Me, Justified, and Sons of Anarchy. One show that doesn’t get enough credit for its eventual influence on that television era is Nip/Tuck, the drama from Ryan Murphy that remains as wild and unexpected today as it was two decades ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nip/Tuck puts a spin on classic medical dramas by following a pair of high profile plastic surgeons, whose lives are often more complicated than they’d like. It also contains way more close-ups on the actual surgeries than you’d want or expect. Nip/Tuck is a show unlike pretty much anything else in its time, and now the entire series is available to stream on Prime Video.

At the start of the month, every season of Nip/Tuck was added to Prime Video’s streaming roster, bringing the underrated medical drama to a massive new audience. Because of its origins on FX, Nip/Tuck has long been available to stream on Hulu, so now TV fans have two different places to binge through the series in its entirety.

Nip/Tuck stars Dylan Walsh, Julian McMahon, Joey Richardson, and Matt McNamara. The series aired a total of 100 episodes on FX from 2003 to 2010.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video has had a big start to the month, adding a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup to kick off April. Below, you can check out the full list of titles that were added to the Prime Video on April 1st.

