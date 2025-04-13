Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Wildest TV Dramas of the 2000s

FX Network helped transform the television landscape in the 2000s and 2010s, ushering in the era of “Prestige TV” with shows like The Shield, Rescue Me, Justified, and Sons of Anarchy. One show that doesn’t get enough credit for its eventual influence on that television era is Nip/Tuck, the drama from Ryan Murphy that remains as wild and unexpected today as it was two decades ago.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Nip/Tuck puts a spin on classic medical dramas by following a pair of high profile plastic surgeons, whose lives are often more complicated than they’d like. It also contains way more close-ups on the actual surgeries than you’d want or expect. Nip/Tuck is a show unlike pretty much anything else in its time, and now the entire series is available to stream on Prime Video.
At the start of the month, every season of Nip/Tuck was added to Prime Video’s streaming roster, bringing the underrated medical drama to a massive new audience. Because of its origins on FX, Nip/Tuck has long been available to stream on Hulu, so now TV fans have two different places to binge through the series in its entirety.
Nip/Tuck stars Dylan Walsh, Julian McMahon, Joey Richardson, and Matt McNamara. The series aired a total of 100 episodes on FX from 2003 to 2010.
[RELATED: You Can Now Watch All of Twin Peaks for Free]
What’s New on Prime Video?
Prime Video has had a big start to the month, adding a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup to kick off April. Below, you can check out the full list of titles that were added to the Prime Video on April 1st.
48 Hours S1-S5
Alert: Missing Persons Unit S1-S2
America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S2 (2025)
Freaks And Geeks S1
Mind The Game Podcast S2
The Chosen S1-S4
The Nanny S1-S6
Timeless S1-S2
1984
12 Strong
2 Guns
A Fistful Of Dollars
A Guy Thing
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Annie Hall
Baby Boy
Basic Instinct 2
Battleship
Be Cool
Beauty Shop
Bones And All
Bull Durham
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Dazed And Confused
Death At A Funeral
Death Warrant
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Dog
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Dunkirk
Fargo
Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
Fighting With My Family
For A Few Dollars More
Ford V Ferrari
Forrest Gump
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Get Shorty
Green Zone
Hackers
Hair
Hang ‘Em High
Hannah And Her Sisters
Hannibal
Harvey
Hoosiers
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hotel Rwanda
Igor
Jeepers Creepers
Jerry Maguire
Jesus Christ Superstar
Joe Dirt
King Solomon’s Mines
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Lars And The Real Girl
Last Tango In Paris
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Legion
Lifeforce
Lions For Lambs
Lost In Translation
Max
Max 2: White House Hero
Meet Joe Black
Mermaids
Missing In Action
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol
Moonstruck
Mr. Mom
Navy Seals
Original Sin
Out Of Sight
Out Of Time
Over The Top
Overboard
Passengers
Pineapple Express
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Red Dawn
Return To Me
Rob Roy
Robin Hood
Robin Hood
Safe House
Sense And Sensibility
Sleepover
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Speak No Evil
Species
Species II
Species III
Stigmata
Street Fighter
The Amityville Horror
The Aviator
The Benchwarmers
The Big Country
The Big Lebowski
The Boy Next Door
The Cutting Edge
The Deer Hunter
The Delta Force
The Eiger Sanction
The Game
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Great Escape
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Temptation Of Christ
The Man In The Iron Mask
The Menu
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
The Prodigy
The Serpent And The Rainbow
The Unforgiven
The Visit
The Way West
The Young Messiah
Thelma & Louise
Three Thousand Years Of Longing
Till
Titanic
Top Gun
Uptown Girls
Wargames
West Side Story
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Women Talking
Yours, Mine And Ours