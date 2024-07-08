Prime Video’s Alex Cross Series Gets Release Date

Prime Video has annoucned that Cross, their upcoming adaptation of James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, will debut on the streaming platform on November 14. All eight episodes will drop at once, giving fans a chance to binge the series Prime hopes will be the next Reacher — a broadly-appealing hit show with a passionate fan base made up of people who enjoyed the books. They’re so confident in it that it has already been renewed for a second season. Cross stars Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) in the title role, alongside a large ensemble cast that also includes Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Juanita Jennings, and more.

This is not Cross’s first trip to the screen. The character of Alex Cross was previously played by Morgan Freeman in the films Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider, both of which flopped at the time but have garnered a cult following. In 2011, Tyler Perry played the role in a movie simply called Alex Cross, but plans for a sequel never materialized.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

In Cross, Alex Cross (Hodge) is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Cross was ordered to series at Prime Video in October 2022 with Ben Watkins serving as showrunner and executive producer. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels also executive produce along with Patterson and his James Patterson Entertainment partners Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg of Skydance TV, and Bill Bost. Hodge also serves as a producer.

Cross will arrive on Prime on November 14.