Psych Stars to Launch Rewatch Podcast

Psych stars Timothy Omundson and Maggie Lawson aren’t just playing Carlton Lassiter and Juliet O’Hara again in a series of Psych movies for Peacock; they are also launching their very own rewatch podcast. Titled The Psychologists Are In, Omundson and Lawson will break down each episode of the long-running USA Network series, give insights into the production, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and bring in friends and co-stars to help out when they can. It’s a format not dissimilar to what Office Ladies (with The Office‘s Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer) or Fake Doctors, Real Friends (with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison) have been doing, to huge success.

The new show was announced via Lawson’s Instagram account. It comes ahead of the release of Psych 3: This Is Gus later this month, in which Omundson is back in action as Lassiter. The star missed out on the first Psych movie almost entirely as a result of a debilitating stroke, and while he appeared in Psych the Movie 2: Lassie Come Home, it centered on his character being bed-ridden after a near-death experience, and culminated with a heartwarming (and very meta) moment when fans got to see him walk unassisted to his waiting loved ones.

“This has been a long time coming and we are so excited to finally announce it: [Omundson] and I are hosting a Psych Rewatch Podcast, The Psychologists Are In,” Lawson posted to Instagram. “We are starting at the beginning – and cannot wait to share all of our favorite episodes and stories with you. I feel so lucky to be a part of such a special show, and I can’t imagine my life without these people. So join our love fest every week as we laugh, cry, relive our favorite memories…. And the best part, I get to do do it with my partner from the show and nearest and dearest in real life.”

You can see the post (and the series logo) below.

The Psychologists Are In will launch on November 11, although there’s a trailer now, which takes up a place on Apple Podcasts so that fans can find and subscribe to the show. The project hails from iHeart Media, the same company that underwrites Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

According to the official description at Apple Podcasts, here’s what to expect from The Psychologists Are In: Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson (aka Lassiter and Jules) are back at it again hosting the official Pysch re-watch podcast. Each week they’ll talk about your favorite episodes, share behind-the-scene stories, incredible memories, and have drop-in visits from their best friends and fellow cast-mates.