Punky Brewster Reboot Starring Soleil Moon Frye Confirmed For NBCUniversal Streaming Service

NBCUniversal is packing their upcoming Peacock streaming service with a mix of classic and original content, including The Office, Parks and Recreation, Cheers, 30 Rock, and more. They’re also developing new content based on some of their legacy properties, including Saved By The Bell, Battlestar Galactica, and Punky Brewster. That’s right, a Punky Brewster reboot is in the works for the new streaming service, and according to the new press release from NBCUniversal, it will feature original actress Soleil Moon Frye returning to the role that made her famous. The new reboot will follow a grown-up version of the character, though we aren’t sure if any other elements from the show will be pulled into this new reboot.

For those unfamiliar with the original show, it followed Penelope Punky Brewster, a young girl who had been abandoned by both her parents early in life and ended up living in a building managed by Henry Warnimont (played by George Gaynes). They end up forming a bond despite his rough edges and he eventually becomes her foster father and then later adopts her. Alongside Gaynes are other supporting characters in Brewster’s life including Betty (Susie Garrett), Cherie (Cherie Johnson), and T.K. Carter (Michael).

The show ran for two seasons on NBC and then in syndication for another two seasons, coming to an end in 1988. Now it seems the character will get new life thanks to NBCU’s streaming service, and we can’t wait to see what Brewster has been up to since we last saw her. We also hope some of the other characters make their way into the reboot.

NBCU is calling the service Peacock, and they broke down why they decided on the name in the release.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’.”

