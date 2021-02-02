Punky Brewster Revival's First Trailer Revealed

Peacock's Punky Brewster revival premieres later this month, and now we have our first trailer for the anticipated return of the classic television character. Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson return and are still best friends, but things have changed quite a bit for Punky since the days of the classic series. Punky is now divorced but seems to still have feelings for her ex-husband Travis (played by Freddie Prinze Jr.). She's raising three children and doing her best when a young orphan named Izzy (played by Quinn Copeland) comes into the picture, and just like Punky did for Henry, she will shake things up for Punky in the best way (via EW).

Punky is also trying to rediscover that Punky Power, and her daughter Hannah (played by Lauren Lindsey Donzis) will try and help her find someone new on a dating app. While it's a new day in the Brewster household, some things never change, and fans get to see Punky's trademark dance and those different colored sneakers once more.

You can check out the full trailer in the video right here.

The original show, which aired from 1984 to 1988, followed the adventures of Punky (played by Frye), a young girl who was being raised by her foster dad Henry (played by George Gaynes). In the revival, we discover that Punky is now a single mother of three children trying to get her life back on track. As for the other parent, that would be her ex-husband Travis, who is played by Freddie Prinze Jr.

The show also stars Noah Cottrell as Diego, Oliver De Los Santos as Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Hannah, and you can see the entire cast in the image below.

Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida, and Frye, original series creator David Duclon, and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media will also executive produce.

