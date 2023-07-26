Queen Charlotte: A Brigerton Story Joins Netflix's All-Time Top 10 TV Shows

It's official: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now officially one of Netflix's most popular English-language television series of all time. The Shonda Rhimes-created series has now replaced The Watcher as in the streamer's number 10 spot on it's Most Popular TV (English) charts as of July 23rd with the Bridgerton prequel series amassing 80.3 million views to date for more than 520.6 million hours of view time. Bridgerton Season 1 currently sits at the number four spot while Bridgerton Season 2 sits at number 8 on the list. Wednesday is currently top of the list with 252.1 million views.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story tells the story of Charlotte who, betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, she arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Queen Charlotte?

With the show being as wildly popular has it has been, fans have certainly been wondering if there will be a second season of the series. While the show was meant to be a limited series, Rhimes has previously said she's not entirely ruling out the possibility of a second season.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," Rhimes said coyly. "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"You know I'm really excited to tell these stories in two timelines," Rhimes said during a trailer event for Queen Charlotte. "It makes it more special. You can see how the stories from the past influence the future." She added, "One of the reasons for why I wanted to delve into the past of these women. A lot of romance stories don't delve into the lives of woman of a certain age. So, I think that will be a treat for viewers."

Who Stars in Queen Charlotte?

Queen Charlotte features the return of Golda Rosheuvel as older Queen Charlotte alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley). The show also stars Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

What do you think about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story making the top 10? Do you hope there will be a second season? Let us know in the comments!